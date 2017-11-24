The Sun News
Police arrest man with 7 human heads

Police arrest man with 7 human heads

— 24th November 2017

From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A 25 years old man, Olayinka, was yesterday paraded by the police having been caught with seven human heads conceived in a bag.

Parading the suspect and other suspected criminals,  Commissioner of Police, Kwara State command,  Lawan Ado, said: “Upon credible intelligence gathering by the command’s eagle eyed operatives,  along Ajase-Ipo road, on November 21 at about 5 am  one Olayinka  and Tunde a. k. a Bante now at large, were seen with a bag. While Olayinka was arrested Tunde took to his heels.

After a search of the bag, seven human heads were found therein. On interrogation, the suspect confessed to have exhumed the heads at Muslim cemetery, Igbo Owu, in Ifelodun Local Government Area for ritual purposes, in company with his now escaped partner.”

Speaking with Daily Sun, the suspect said he was an herbalist and intended to use the heads for money making rituals.  According to him,  Bante, from Igbo Owu, took him to the cemetery.

The CP also said effort was in top gear to arrest the other suspects now on the run, while the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Similarly, five alleged armed robbers who specialised in inter-state robbery were paraded.

According to  CP Ado,  on November 22,  a distress call was received to the effect that a premises belonging to Minister of state, Niger Delta,  Prof.  Claudus Daramola, at Tanke area Ilorin, was  being attacked by armed robbers.

On receiving the report,  he said, operatives of Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad and safer highway team were alerted and directed to block all entry/exit routes to the city.

“Our efforts paid off when a green Land Rover SUV, with registration number IWA-01, having five men in it, was flagged down along Ajase-Ipo by a team of Safer Highway operatives. On interrogation,  it was discovered that  the occupants of the vehicles were robbers that attacked the professor’s house in Tanke and made away with the vehicle.  The five suspects, who include a military man, were discovered to have been an inter-state armed robbery gang. They confessed to have come  from Abuja to carry out the robbery operation,” he said.

The CP stated that the suspects would be charged to court.





