Police arrest man with 3 human skulls in Ibadan

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man, Sodiq Rasheed, with three human skulls during a stop-and-search operation at a point along Ijebu-Ode/Idi Ayunre Road in Ibadan.

He was one of the suspects paraded by the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Abiodun Odude, at Eleyele state police headquarters, in Ibadan, on Monday.

The suspects, however, confessed that he wanted to use the skulls for money rituals, adding that he was asked to bring the skulls by one Islamic cleric, he mentioned as Alfa Haddi, who is currently at large.

He confessed that he got the skulls at a cemetery at Omi-Adio saying, “It was Alfa Hadi that lured me into it. I helped him to do something and after we discussed, he told me to bring human skulls for money making ritual.

“I succeeded in getting the three skulls at a cemetery located in a bush in Omi-Adio area and after I was caught, Alfa has run away.

“I was actually coming from the cementry at Omi Adio area, where I went to exhume the skulls, and my bike was stopped by the police, who were on patrol that night.

“I was arrested immediately they saw the human skulls with me. Though I wanted to use the skulls for money rituals and it was one Alfa that asked me to bring the human skulls so that he can help me to use it for money rituals.

“I have a wife with two kids. I beg the government to have mercy on me. It was the hardship that led me to this mess.”

Odude also paraded two fake professors of animal husbandry, Adegoke Adewunmi, 53, and Olayinka Emmanuel, 53, that claimed they were from the University of Ibadan. The police accused them that they falsely obtained money from their unsuspected victims.

Emmanuel Yinka please, however, told journalists that ” it was the people that thought we are professors. We only try to persuade people to buy our drugs for their domestic animals.

“Though those drugs were fakes, we used to sell them with the branded multivitamin to deceive people so they can buy them for their animals.”

Commenting on the fake professors, Odude stated that the long arm of the law caught up with the alleged fraudsters, “who went about calling himselves professors of Animal Husbandry from the University of Ibadan. But what they do is that they used to print a fake label around Oluwole area in Lagos to deceive people that they were into animal husbandry with pets drugs, whereas they only sell green beans that were neatly packed and packages as multivitamin drugs for domestic animals.

“They have also used the same trick to fraudlently obtain money worth the sum of N1million from one Mr. Kolawole Kamorudeen. The duo lied to their victim that they were merchants of animal multivitamin, and now that they have been arrested they will soon be charged to court for proper prosecution.”