– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - Police arrest man with 3 human skulls in Ibadan
14th August 2018 - Sexual harassment: FUTMINNA fires lecturer, expels 13 students
14th August 2018 -  Anambra prison inmate enrolls for Master’s Degree
14th August 2018 - Saraki can only be impeach by 73 Senators – Lawyers insist
14th August 2018 - 2019: I’m not an opportunist, says Markafi
14th August 2018 - Katsina LGs get transition committees
14th August 2018 - Elect candidate with credibility, goodwill, Makarfi advises PDP delegates
14th August 2018 - Umahi donates N413m to corps members, others in Ebonyi
14th August 2018 - Students protest distortion of exams,non payment of teachers salary
14th August 2018 - Court restrains new Benue Speaker, others from entering, sitting at Assembly Complex
Home / National / Police arrest man with 3 human skulls in Ibadan
POLICE

Police arrest man with 3 human skulls in Ibadan

— 14th August 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man, Sodiq Rasheed, with three human skulls during a stop-and-search operation at a point along  Ijebu-Ode/Idi Ayunre Road in Ibadan.

He was one of the suspects paraded by the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Abiodun Odude, at Eleyele state police headquarters, in Ibadan, on Monday.

The suspects, however, confessed that he wanted to use the skulls for money rituals, adding that he was asked to bring the skulls by one Islamic cleric, he mentioned as Alfa  Haddi,  who is currently at large.

He confessed that he got the skulls at a cemetery at Omi-Adio saying, “It was Alfa Hadi that lured me into  it. I helped him to do something and after we discussed, he told me to bring human skulls for money making ritual.

READ ALSO: Sexual harassment: FUTMINNA fires lecturer, expels 13 students

“I succeeded in getting the three skulls at a cemetery located in a bush in Omi-Adio area and after I was caught, Alfa has run away.

“I was actually coming from the cementry at Omi Adio area, where I went to exhume the skulls, and my bike was stopped by the police, who were on patrol that night.

“I was arrested immediately they saw the human skulls with me. Though I wanted to use the skulls for money rituals and it was one Alfa that asked me to bring the human skulls so that he can help me to use it for money rituals.

“I have a wife with two kids. I beg the government to have mercy on me. It was the hardship that led me to this mess.”

Odude also paraded two fake professors of animal husbandry, Adegoke Adewunmi, 53, and Olayinka Emmanuel, 53, that claimed they were from the University of Ibadan. The police accused them that they falsely obtained money from their unsuspected victims.

Emmanuel Yinka please,  however,  told journalists that ” it was the people that thought we are professors. We only try to persuade people to buy our drugs for their domestic animals.

“Though those drugs were fakes, we used to sell them with the branded multivitamin to deceive people  so they can buy them for their animals.”

Commenting on the fake professors,  Odude stated that the long arm of the law caught up with the alleged fraudsters, “who went about calling himselves professors of Animal Husbandry from the University of Ibadan. But what they do is that they used to print a fake label around Oluwole area in Lagos to deceive people that they were into animal husbandry with pets drugs, whereas they only sell green beans that were neatly packed and packages as multivitamin drugs for domestic animals.

READ ALSO: 2019: I’m not an opportunist, says Markafi

“They have also used the same trick to fraudlently obtain money worth the sum of N1million from one Mr. Kolawole  Kamorudeen. The duo lied to their victim that they were merchants of animal multivitamin, and now that they have been arrested they will soon be charged to court for proper prosecution.”

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLICE

Police arrest man with 3 human skulls in Ibadan

— 14th August 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man, Sodiq Rasheed, with three human skulls during a stop-and-search operation at a point along  Ijebu-Ode/Idi Ayunre Road in Ibadan. He was one of the suspects paraded by the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Abiodun Odude, at Eleyele state police headquarters, in…

  • FUTMINNA

    Sexual harassment: FUTMINNA fires lecturer, expels 13 students

    — 14th August 2018

    Gabriel Dike The Governing Council of Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA), Niger State, has terminated the appointment of a senior lecturer accused of sexual harassment against a female student. The decision was taken at a council meeting presided by the Pro Chancellor and chairman of governing council of FUTMINNA based on the recommendations of…

  • ANAMBRA

     Anambra prison inmate enrolls for Master’s Degree

    — 14th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka A 39-year-old prison inmate of Awka Prison, Anambra State, on Monday, formally enrolled for Master degree at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). The inmate, Jude Onwuzulike, who is a father of four, was inducted at the prison premises during  the 7th matriculation ceremony of the institution held at the prison….

  • SARAKI

    Saraki can only be impeach by 73 Senators – Lawyers insist

    — 14th August 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja As the alleged plot to impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki thickens, lawyers who spoke with Daily Sun insisted that he can only be impeached by two-third of all the 109 Senators, and not  just a simple two-thirds of those present. ‎In his legal opinion, a Constitutional lawyer and human right acttivist,…

  • MAKARFI

    2019: I’m not an opportunist, says Markafi

    — 14th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba A former governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, on Monday, in Asaba, Delta State said he is committed to the total restructuring of the country if elected as president in next year’s election. Makarfi said his commitment to restructuring is not mere political talk, insisting that there must be a way…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share