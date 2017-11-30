The Sun News
30th November 2017 - Police arrest man over murder of 2 pupils in Borno
Police arrest man over murder of 2 pupils in Borno

— 30th November 2017

The Police in Borno have arrested one, Gaji Adamu, on alleged murder of two pupils at a primary school in Kwaya-Kusar Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Victor Isuku, disclosed in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Thursday.

Isuku said that the incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday when the suspect armed with a machete attacked the pupils at Jafi Primary School.

He explained that the assailant killed two male pupils and injured a teacher and a girl child, as well.

He said that the assailant suspected to be suffering from mental illness was clubbed to a state of coma by irate youths in the area.

The PPRO added that the corpses of the pupils and those injured were referred to the General Hospital, Gombe, in neighbouring Gombe State, while the suspect was put under custody and admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, has directed for the transfer of the case to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) for investigation, and to determine the mental health of the suspect.

“Today Thursday 30/11/17, at about 0930 hours, one Gaji Adamu, male of Kubu village of Kwaya Kusar Local Government Area, suspected to be of unsound mind, armed with machete entered into Jafi Primary School, Kwaya Kusar town and macheted two male pupils to death, while a teacher and a female pupil were wounded in the attack.

“As a result, irate youths mobbed the suspect, who is now unconscious and admitted in hospital under protective custody. The corpses and injured have been evacuated to Gombe General Hospital,” Isuku said.

However, Malam Abdulhamid, a resident of the area, said that three pupils died as result of injuries sustained in the attack.

Abdulhamid, who is also a teacher in the area, revealed that two of the pupils died on the spot while one other child died on admission at the hospital.

“It is not clear how the assailant managed to infiltrate the school.

“He attacked pupils with a machete killing three of them and caused fatal injuries to others.

“A female teacher, Ms Salamatu, was also injured when she confronted the assailant in an attempt to save the children from the brutal attack.

“Some of the pupils sustained injuries while trying to escape. People came to their rescue and arrested the attacker,” he said.

(Source: NAN)

