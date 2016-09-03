Police arrest Lagos most wanted kidnapper, armourer

THE Lagos State Police Command has arrested the most wanted kidnapper and militant leader, Peretun Governor.

Governor, a pastor had been declared wanted by the Police for the alleged abduction of Oba Goriala Useni, the Oniba of Ibaland, killing of a policeman and pipeline vandalism.

Also in company with Governor is alleged female supplier of food and armourer to the kidnappers. The suspects were arrested by Policemen from the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Commissioner Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni who paraded the suspects said they were involved in kid- napping, pipeline vandalism and armed robbery.

Owoseni said Governor was involved in hired killings, kidnapping, pipeline vandalism and all manners of crimes.

He said the female suspect was an armourer to militants including the late kidnap kingpin, TK, who was killed during exchange of gunfire between the gang and joint security operatives in Seme boarder recently.

He said the boats used by TK’s gang were parked in the woman’s camp and items recovered from her included “AK 47 rifles, military uniforms, and assort- ed ammunition, while some ammunition were recoveredinGovernor’s church alongthecreeksatAkesan area of Igando.

“Undercover policemen arrested one Ebimobe Jojo, who is a female member of the gang on Tuesday. It was her confessional statement that gave us an insight into the activities of the gang member.

The suspect denied being involved in the kidnap of the Oniba of Iba, Oba Goriola Oseni b0ut admitted knowing the movement of those behind the abduction.