– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - Police arrest Jim Iyke at Lagos airport
28th August 2018 - Liquidity fears grip Forex traders as banks, BDCs bicker over tax remittance
28th August 2018 - US-China: Trade war’ll further reduce capital importation – Experts
28th August 2018 - Osinbajo to present keynote address at book launch on ANAN
28th August 2018 - Ecobank gives 20-yr support grant to Macron’s artist, Waris
28th August 2018 - Osun Guber: Makarfi warns INEC, police against rigging
28th August 2018 - Sterling Bank unveils 1st recycled mega art installation
28th August 2018 - NCC renews onslaught against pirates
28th August 2018 - Osun recruits 20,000 youths for OYES scheme
28th August 2018 - How companies can access real sector support fund
Home / National / Police arrest Jim Iyke at Lagos airport
JIM IYKE

Police arrest Jim Iyke at Lagos airport

— 28th August 2018

Louis Ibah

The Police on Monday arrested popular Nollywood actor, Mr Jimi Iyke at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2) Lagos  for assaulting a male security staff of Dana Air, but the actor was later released after tendering an apology.

Spokesman for Dana Air, Mr. Kingsley Ezenwa, who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun said the action of  Mr. Iyke constituted a breach of the Nigerian civil aviation regulations and that the actor was arrested and also denied boarding by the airline following the assault on the security personnel.                                                  “He was very unruly and slapped one of our staff and that’s against civil regulation laws and so we got him arrested by the Police and we also denied him boarding our aircraft,” said Ezenwa.

READ ALSO: Liquidity fears grip Forex traders as banks, BDCs bicker over tax remittance                                     

“But when he realised he had made a mistake and showed remorse by tendering a written  apology to the staff and management of the airline we had to forgive him and let him off the hook,” added Ezenwa.

Daily Sun learnt that  Iyke who had arrived late for the Lagos – Abuja bound flight had resisted being screened by the security personnel of the airline as he attempted to beat the security checkpoint to gain speed and board his flight. But the insistence of one of them increased his aggression.

“Iyke arrived late; his flight was supposed depart Lagos at 12:15pm flight, but he came few minutes after 12:00,” said an eyewitness.

In local flights, a traveler is expected to arrive the airport and commence the check-in processes at least an hour to the flight while it’s about two hours on international flight.

“Iyke in the course of the aggression damaged some facilities at the terminal, which led to the airline inviting the police to take charge of the unpalatable situation.

“He was eventually arrested and detained by the Lagos airport police command, but while he was at the station, he reportedly telephoned his lawyer who pointedly told him that his action was wrong and against safety standard.

“He, however, wrote a statement and apologised for his unruly behaviours,” said the eyewitness, a staff at the MMA2.

Ezenwa however told Daily Sun that Mr. Iyke was later checked in into a 6:00pm flight to Abuja out of the airport.

Spokesman for the Lagos Airport  police command, Mr. Alabi Joseph, also confirmed the incident to aviation correspondents saying Iyke was released after he tendered a written apology.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JIM IYKE

Police arrest Jim Iyke at Lagos airport

— 28th August 2018

Louis Ibah The Police on Monday arrested popular Nollywood actor, Mr Jimi Iyke at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2) Lagos  for assaulting a male security staff of Dana Air, but the actor was later released after tendering an apology. Spokesman for Dana Air, Mr. Kingsley Ezenwa, who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun…

  • FOREX

    Liquidity fears grip Forex traders as banks, BDCs bicker over tax remittance

    — 28th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun Scarcity of hard currencies may again rear its ugly head at the foreign exchange (Forex) market unless the ongoing face-off between the banks and the Bureaux de Change (BDCs) operators are amicably resolved. Recall that th banks, acting on the behest of the Federal  Inland Revenue Service(FIRS),last week placed ‘Post No Debit’ order…

  • TRADE WAR

    US-China: Trade war’ll further reduce capital importation – Experts

    — 28th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun As the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a decline in the country’s capital importation figures during the second quarter of the year, there are rising fears that the worst may not be over yet for the economy, as financial analysts predicted a further decrease in the inflows. NBS had reported, last…

  • OSINBAJO

    Osinbajo to present keynote address at book launch on ANAN

    — 28th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to deliver the keynote address, on Thursday, in Abuja, at the public presentation of a book, ‘Revolution of Accountancy Profession in Nigeria: History of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) by Olumuyiwa Sosanya. The organisers, the CSS Bookshops Limited, in collaboration with Soluas Associates, said…

  • WARIS

    Ecobank gives 20-yr support grant to Macron’s artist, Waris

    — 28th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun Ecobank Nigeria has adopted popular child artist, Kareem Waris. The bank signed an agreement with Waris’ parents for educational support/grant and upkeep allowance spanning 20 years. Waris Olamilekan Kareem, is the 11-year-old hyperrealist artist who sketched a breathtaking  portrait of French President, Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to the New Afrika Shrine in…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share