Police arrest herdsman for murder of 16 villagers

— 11th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has arrested a Fulani herdsmen, Muhammadu Musa Bimini, with a military AK47 rifle, in connection with a bloody attack that claimed the lives of 16 persons in Daffo district of Bokkos local government area of Plateau State.

Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) ASP Marthias Terna, who confirmed the arrest on Sunday, said 16 persons were killed and several persons displaced on Thursday 8, 2018 at Daffo villages.

“There are incidents of attacks on villages in Daffo District of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, and 16 people lost their lives and many have been displaced,” the spokesman said.

One Muhammadu Musa Bimini, a Fulani herdsman, was arrested by mobile policemen at Daffo with a military AK47 rifle.

“He has since been transferred from Bokkos to the State CIID and is cooperating with police investigations into unravel those that carried out the attack.

Meanwhile, Concerned People of Ronkulere in Bokkos said 25 persons were killed during the Thursday 8, 2018 attacks, with several corpses said to be rotting in the bush.

The group addressed a press conference on Sunday by Rev. Adams Mamot and Arch. Macham Makut, saying that over eight villages were destroyed and 7,000 persons displaced.

“The attacks became more vicious throughout Thursday, the 8th day of March 2018, and this time extended to Hottom, Dai, Mayi, Mandung, Kungul, Faram, Hurum, Dahua and Malul Clans of Daffo District, leaving each village with many deaths,” the statement read.

It continued that:

“Over twenty-five (25) corpses have been recovered, while we believe many more are rotting in the bush as no one is courageous enough to enter the bush on search mission.

“The number of displaced persons from the destroyed settlements is estimated to be above two thousand (2,000), while those that have run away from the district are more than five thousand (5,000).

“Even as of yesterday night, there were still gunshots and possible killings in some villages. This to us is one blow too many.

“We wish to state categorically that we have had enough of these acts of senselessness and shear disregard for our kindness and hospitality, as well as our respect for the laws of the land. Therefore, we wish to make an urgent call on the government at all levels and relevant security agencies to intervene immediately to halt further destruction and carnage.

“The attacks are widening to other districts in Bokkos LGA. Everything should be done to ensure that the people are not forced to resort to acts that could jeopardize the fabric of society itself,” the group cautioned.

Rev. Mamot explained that this was not the first time villages in Bokkos have been attacked, saying the Local Government had lost dozen of lives and property worth millions of naira.

“We need not remind ourselves that this is not the first time that we have been undermined and humiliated on our own soil by people we selflessly and without conditions extended a hand of love to,” the reverend lamented.

“You would recall that at about this time in 2013, over twenty (20) people were massacred in Mile 7 of Mangor village of Bokkos District in Bokkos LGA. Between that time and 2015, many places like Manguna, Mbar, Kunet, Mai Hakorin Gold, Kwatas, Tarangol, Bot and many others have been attacked by these same people pretending to be thieves or armed robbers. What can we say again on the killing of our Paramount Chief, Da Saf Lazarus Agai, and the District Head of Monguna Saf Monday Adake  and several other Village Heads?

“We will not allow it and certainly we will not fold our arms and watch others uproot us from our rightful lands of heritage, hence the reason for this outburst. We, therefore, call on the International Community and bodies like the United Nations, ECOWAS, African Union, Human Rights Watch and the likes to demonstrate their might and passion for humanity by coming to the defense of the helpless and endangered people of Daffo and other Plateau State communities undergoing similar torments,” he concluded.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 11th March 2018 at 6:36 pm
    Reply

    When culprits are talking, no one is talking. It is judgment day- justice is only with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria nickname military, police etc., in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

