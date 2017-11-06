The Sun News
Latest
6th November 2017 - Police arrest, detain 3 sacked LASU staff
6th November 2017 - “Paradise Papers”: Big name celebs revealed in leaked documents
6th November 2017 - Protect yourselves, buy U.S. arms – Trump to Japan
6th November 2017 - Ogun PDP exco sacks Kashamu’ loyalists from secretariat
6th November 2017 - FG, Okowa urge Avengers to be patient
6th November 2017 - Poly teachers begin nationwide strike Nov 13
6th November 2017 - Breaking: Obasanjo in Ebonyi for anti-hunger tour
6th November 2017 -   Family, UK govt react to kidnap, death of national
6th November 2017 - Enugu LG poll: Political parties divided over election results
6th November 2017 - Ghana, Chinese FAs to intensify football cooperation
Home / Cover / National / Police arrest, detain 3 sacked LASU staff

Police arrest, detain 3 sacked LASU staff

— 6th November 2017

• Invites ASUU-LASU chairman, vice, 4 others

By Gabriel Dike

Operatives of the Lagos State Command  of Nigeria Police  have arrested and detained three sacked academic and non teaching staff of Lagos State University (LASU) on the request of the institution management.
The three former staff were initially invited by the Divisional Police Office (DPO) at Ojo police station on Thursday for questioning based on the LASU management request but were transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).
Daily Sun gathered that the police at Ojo also extended invitation to chairman and vice chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU-LASU chapter, Dr. Isaac Oyewunmi and Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu respectively but both went for zonal meeting of the union.
Senior management source at LASU told Daily Sun that the sacked staff wrote another sets of statement, interrogated and were detained till Friday.
The source disclosed that the case file at SCID reads “Lewis, Akinwunmi Oladapo, Registrar’s office, Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos, Nigeria vs Mr. Mubin Raji, (Department of Religions), Mr. Alli Rahman Ajose )machine operator) and Dr. Bankole Odofin Department of Education Foundation Counselling.
He explained that the sacked staffs were accused by the university management of committing several offences such as fraud, alteration of result, academic fraud and award of scores to students who did not sit for exam.
ASUU-LASU Secretary, Dr. Tony Dansu confirmed the arrest and detention of two members by the police at Ojo and their transfer to SCID based on petition by the university management.
He re-affirmed that the arrested persons were taken in as a fallout of their recent dismissal by the university and that it is part of management’s efforts to use the police as a possible tool to harass and intimidate its leaders.
According to him, the bail conditions state that a surety must; have a landed property with C of O in Lagos State, located in Ajah, Lekki or Ikeja, level 14 or above in the civil service, have an international passport and must have travelled out of Nigeria before, to the USA or Europe.
Dr. Dansu explained that during discussion for bail, a SCID operative came with another file containing the names of six other dismissed staff, and requested that the union produce them if they were to bail those being detained.
‘’Emphasis was on ASUU-LASU chairman and the vice chairman. The union made the point that they are not fugitives, and therefore have no reason to honour an invitation that we know is baseless and merely calculated to humiliate and embarrass them. However, they are outside the state on union functions, and will be visiting as soon as it is convenient.
He said after heated argument, the three detained persons were granted bail and the SCID operative asked the ASUU scribe to produce them on Thursday including the six others.
The SCID operative, he explained demanded the union to produce six others which are Dr. Oyewunmi (ASUU chairman), Dr. Adeyemi-Suenu (ASUU vice chairman), Dr. Scholastica Udegbe of Department of Marketing, Dr. Sola Ademola of Computer Science, Mr. Ernest Odili, security operative and another non academic staff.
The ASUU-LASU secretary revealed that their offences as stated in the case file include, corruption, abuse of office, obtaining by pretence and conduct capable of breaching the peace.
‘’Asking the police to commence investigation into the matters after judgement was an afterthought, conceived to further the agenda of breaking our union, ASUU-LASU. The idea is to humiliate and embarrass the leadership so much that people will lack the courage to step forward in the future to lead the union boldly and confront despots in positions of power. Just like those who had to suffer when the PhD certificate of Dr Idris was withdrawn, these ones are mere collateral damages’’, he noted.
The Lagos state Police Public Relation Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the arrest and detention of three LASU former staff, stating that it was based on the university management request to investigate criminal issues again them.
He also confirmed that the case has been transferred to Panti for further investigation.
The three detained former staff were granted bail on Friday evening after spending one night at SCID.

 

Post Views: 32
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police arrest, detain 3 sacked LASU staff

— 6th November 2017

• Invites ASUU-LASU chairman, vice, 4 others By Gabriel Dike Operatives of the Lagos State Command  of Nigeria Police  have arrested and detained three sacked academic and non teaching staff of Lagos State University (LASU) on the request of the institution management. The three former staff were initially invited by the Divisional Police Office (DPO)…

  • “Paradise Papers”: Big name celebs revealed in leaked documents

    — 6th November 2017

    Politicians aren’t the only famous faces named in the leaked “Paradise Papers” — Bono, Madonna and actress Keira Knightley all pop up, too. The papers — which were released Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists after being obtained by a German newspaper — include 13.4 million documents that detail offshore holdings by high-profile figures like Wilbur Ross,…

  • Ogun PDP exco sacks Kashamu’ loyalists from secretariat

    — 6th November 2017

      …We’ll reclaim the secretariat within 48 hours – Dayo group’s spokesperson From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The newly inaugurated state executive committee of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, sacked Bayo Dayo-led executive from the party secretariat, located along Presidential Boulevard, Oke Mosan Road, Abeokuta. The secretariat, which was…

  • FG, Okowa urge Avengers to be patient

    — 6th November 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The federal government on Monday called for patience from militant group, the Niger Delta Avengers’ urging them not to carry out the threat to resume suspended “Operation Red Economy. This was the same call in Asaba, Delta State from the governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who asked the group to hold…

  • Poly teachers begin nationwide strike Nov 13

    — 6th November 2017

      From Magnus Eze, Abuja The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has threatened to commence nationwide indefinite strike from November 13. Addressing newsmen in Abuja Monday, after the union’s emergency National Executive Council Meeting, ASUP President, Usman Dutse regretted the nonchalant manner successive administrations had treated polytechnic education in the country. “This action shall…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share