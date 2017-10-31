Police arrest burglar of Sen. Nwaoboshi’s residence in Asaba

The Police in Delta said they had arrested one Emeka Ezeonyi who allegedly broke into the residence of Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi in Asaba and carted away cash and other valuables.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Asaba.

According to Aniamaka, the suspect stole cell phones, laptop computers and cash from the residence of Sen.Nwaoboshi..

He said the suspect, who hailed from Umuchu village in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra, had confessed to have burgled Sen. Nwaoboshi’s residence.

Aniamaka said the suspect had also confessed to partaking in many other robberies and burglaries in Asaba, Owerri, Makurdi and Enugu.

“The Delta Police Command, with effective collaboration of the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team on Oct. 24, 2017 arrested one Emeka Ezeonyi for his involvement in series of burglaries and stealing.

“Upon his arrest, the suspect confessed to have burgled the residences of many identified prominent personalities in Asaba, Owerri, Makurdi and Enugu metropolis,” he said.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Zanna Ibrahim, had commended the officers who arrested the suspect as result of the effective deployment of tactical intelligence. (NAN)