Police arrest burglar of Sen. Nwaoboshi's residence in Asaba

31st October 2017

The Police in Delta said they  had arrested  one Emeka Ezeonyi who allegedly broke into the residence of Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi in Asaba and carted  away cash and other valuables.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said this in a statement on  Tuesday in Asaba.

According to Aniamaka, the suspect  stole cell phones, laptop computers and cash from the residence of Sen.Nwaoboshi..

He said the suspect, who hailed from Umuchu village in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra, had confessed to have burgled Sen. Nwaoboshi’s residence.

Aniamaka said the suspect had also  confessed to partaking in  many  other robberies and burglaries in Asaba, Owerri, Makurdi and Enugu.

“The Delta Police Command, with effective collaboration of the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team on Oct. 24, 2017 arrested one Emeka Ezeonyi for his involvement in series of burglaries and stealing.

“Upon his arrest, the suspect confessed to have burgled the residences of many identified prominent personalities in Asaba, Owerri, Makurdi and Enugu metropolis,” he said.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Mr  Zanna Ibrahim, had commended the officers who arrested the suspect as result of  the effective deployment of tactical intelligence. (NAN)

