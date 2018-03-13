The Sun News
Police arrest bride on wedding day for drink-driving

Police arrest bride on wedding day for drink-driving

13th March 2018

NAN

A bride-to-be in Arizona has so much to worry about after her wedding day turned out to be a sad day following her arrest en-route to the solemnization venue, for allegedly Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

Marana police said 32-year-old Amber Young triggered a three-car collision that sent someone to a hospital with minor injuries at about 10:30 a.m., on Monday.

An officer suspected Young, who was wearing a white, floor-length dress, was driving impaired.

She was handcuffed and taken to a police station.

The bride submitted to a blood test and signed a criminal citation for DUI before she was released to her fiancee, according to Sgt. Chriswell Scott of the Marana Police Department.

“This could’ve turned out way worse than it did,” Scott said.

“It’s supposed to be the happiest day of her life, and this just goes out as a reminder as to why you should never drive while impaired.”

It was not clear if Young made it to her wedding on time.

