Police arrest bizman with 2 pump action, double-barrel guns in Benin

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A graduate of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, who claimed to be an international businessman, Mr. Wilson Iriajien, 47, has been arrested by security operatives from the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 5 headquarters office, in Benin-City, for allegedly being in possession of two pump action and unlicensed double-barrel gun.

Iriajien, who was paraded by the police, on Tuesday, in Benin, told newsmen that he inherited the double barrel-gun from his late father who died in 2004, adding that he bought the pump action guns for self-protection.

The suspect also confessed to be a member of the “Eiye Confraternity” while he was a student of the Ambrose Alli University in1992 though he claimed to have renounced his membership of the cult group.

Police Public Relations Officer of Zone 5, Mr. Emeka Iheanacho, revealed that among items recovered from the suspect are one double barrel-gun with No. MBDT 5870, English pump action guns No. T587013- 0216 and No. P630882.

Others included Apple laptop, three international passports and wrapped substance suspected to be marijuana.

Emeka stated that investigation into the matter was ongoing and that the suspect would be charged to court upon the completion of investigation into the matter.