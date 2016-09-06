The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
6th September 2016 - Why PIB is delayed –Senate
6th September 2016 - 21 hoodlums paraded in Abia
6th September 2016 - Police arrest alleged killer of Lagos forex leader in Taraba
6th September 2016 - 4 soldiers drown in Bayelsa
6th September 2016 - FG rejects hike in fuel price
6th September 2016 - Boko Haram: Wanted journalist arrested in Abuja
6th September 2016 - FG has recovered N3.4trn looted cash, assets –Amaechi
6th September 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: INEC declares readiness to conduct Saturday polls
6th September 2016 - FG votes another N500bn for social intervention programmes
6th September 2016 - 5 suspected militants shot dead in Imo
Home / Cover / National / Police arrest alleged killer of Lagos forex leader in Taraba
Tanko ABdullahi who killed his employer in Ajah, Lagos and fled to Bali, Taraba State in police custody.

Police arrest alleged killer of Lagos forex leader in Taraba

— 6th September 2016

By Moshood Adebayo and Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Tanko Abdulateef, a 22-year-old security guard, who allegedly killed his employer, Mabel Mba Okafor, in Ajah area on August 17.
The suspect, who was arrested from his hide-out in Bali, Taraba State, was said to have stabbed to death his boss, a Bureau De Change owner, Mabel Mang Okafor.
The 50-year-old Okafor was found dead in the pool of her blood in her room at Close 9 house J68B -Ajah Lekki
The suspect took away valuable items from the victim, including three phones, trinkets, money and clothes, all of which were recovered from him.
Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the arrest, adding that the suspect would be charged to court soon.
Badmos said: “On August 17, 2016, there was a murder of one Mrs Mabel Mba Okafor, aged 50, of J68B, Close 9, Victoria Garden City, Ajah. She was killed and the policemen went there and discovered that the house had been ransacked and a lot of properties carted away.
“The woman had a house guard, but the guard was nowhere to be found. The body of the victim was examined and it was noticed that she was stabbed in the stomach and her stomach ripped open.
“She was evacuated over to the mortuary and the policemen from the division did necessary scene of crime investigations they were supposed to do, while the matter was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department. The Commissioner of Police also called on the Decoy Team of the Rapid Response Squad in charge of Tracking and tasked them to deal with the matter as well. While the team swung into operation and after about one week of serious work on the matter, they were able to identify the suspect to be the house guard of the victim and they tracked him to Bali in Taraba State.
“After about three days in Bali, they were able to recover some of the phones stolen from the victim before eventually arresting the suspect where he was hiding,” she said.
Badmos also confirmed that three phones, trinkets and a lot of the victim’s clothes were recovered from the suspect, adding that he has been brought back to Lagos.
Meanwhile, the suspect has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti Street, Yaba for further investigation, while he will be charged to court soon.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senate-690x450-2

Why PIB is delayed –Senate

— 6th September 2016

•Rejects fuel price hike From Fred Itua, Abuja The Senate yesterday broke its silence on the delay in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), blaming it on the disagreement over the host community clause in the document. The Red Chamber also condemned calls for a hike in the petrol price, describing such as…

  • Leye-Oyebade

    21 hoodlums paraded in Abia

    — 6th September 2016

    From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Twenty-one  suspected criminals involved in kidnapping, armed robbery and car snatching were yesterday paraded by the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr Leye Oyebade. Also, two kidnap victims were rescued by the police team at Ugwunagbo Local Government Area. Speaking while parading the hoodlums, Oyebade said  the police, acting on a…

  • Tanko ABdullahi who killed his employer in Ajah, Lagos and fled to Bali, Taraba State in police custody.

    Police arrest alleged killer of Lagos forex leader in Taraba

    — 6th September 2016

    By Moshood Adebayo and Christopher Oji The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Tanko Abdulateef, a 22-year-old security guard, who allegedly killed his employer, Mabel Mba Okafor, in Ajah area on August 17. The suspect, who was arrested from his hide-out in Bali, Taraba State, was said to have stabbed to death his boss, a…

  • nigerian-army-logo

    4 soldiers drown in Bayelsa

    — 6th September 2016

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Four soldiers attached to the Operation Delta Safe participating in the military operation codenamed ‘Operation Crocodile Smile were killed yesterday after their boat capsized along the Brass Water Front in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa. Security sources said the service rifles belonging to the soldiers have also been declared missing….

  • President-Buhari

    FG rejects hike in fuel price

    — 6th September 2016

    • Buhari in closed-door meeting with Kachikwu, Baru From Juliana Tawo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has said it will not increase the pump price of petrol despite the demand by former General Managing Directors (GMDs) of the National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) who said the current price of N145 per litter was ‘no longer in line…

  • Ahmed Salkida 44

    Boko Haram: Wanted journalist arrested in Abuja

    — 6th September 2016

    By Moshood Adebayo Most wanted suspected Boko Haram journalist,  Ahmed Salkida, was yesterday  arrested by the security operatives at the  Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Salkida, who was declared wanted along with two others-Ahmed Bolori and Aisha Wakil-by the Nigerian Army over Boko Haram’s latest video was arrested while disembarking from an Emirates aircraft flight …

  • Rotimi-Amaechi-1

    FG has recovered N3.4trn looted cash, assets –Amaechi

    — 6th September 2016

    By Emma Njoku Minister of Transportation, Chibuike  Amaechi revealed yesterday that the President Muhammad Buhari government has recovered N3.4 trillion in cash and assets while about N115 billion worth of cash and assets have been discovered in the United States, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom. They were reportedly bought with looted funds. The minister also…

  • FCT-Minister-commends-INEC

    Edo Guber Watch: INEC declares readiness to conduct Saturday polls

    — 6th September 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday declared its readiness to conduct the governorship election on Saturday. Professor Mohammad Kuna, Special adviser to the Commission’s Chairman, stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting on public presentation of the security threat assessment organised by CLEEN foundation in Benin city. He said the commission…

  • mrs-zainab-ahmed

    FG votes another N500bn for social intervention programmes

    — 6th September 2016

    The Federal Government said it would set aside another N500 billion in the 2017 Appropriation Bill for ‘social intervention programmes.’ The amount, when added to the N500 billon earlier approved for the same programme in 2016 would bring the total budgetary allocation for  ‘social intervention programmes’  to N1 trillion in two years. Minister of State…

  • nigeria-police-badge-logo

    5 suspected militants shot dead in Imo

    — 6th September 2016

    From George Onyejiuwa,Owerri Five members of the militant Red Scorpion operating in the oil bearing communities of the Awarra/Assa in Ohaji/ Egbema council area of Imo State were reportedly shot dead  yesterday by the Joint Military Task Force which stormed the area at the weekend. The task force sneaked into the restive communities  in a…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351