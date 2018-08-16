Police arrest Air Force officer, 34 others for kidnap, robbery in Rivers

Tony John, Port Harcourt

No fewer than 35 men including an Air Force officer, suspected to be involved in kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism, have been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, while parading the suspects, on Wednesday, at the command’s headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, said the hoodlums were nabbed at different locations in the state, following discreet information.

He disclosed that 11 of the suspects were arrested for kidnapping, adding that 14 suspected armed robbers and three cultists, were apprehended by various crime units of the police Force.

According to him, one of the kidnap suspects was identified as Wisdom Tennyson, an Air Force officer, attached to 407 Air Combat Training Group, Kainji.

The suspect was arrested at a Guest House, off Bitter Leaf Road, Trans-Amadi, after abducting and raping the victim.

Also, paraded were Kingsley Nwala, Godbless Ogue and Chukwudi Achor, who confessed to have been the killers of an operative of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) Inspector Ada Uche, attached to Etche office of outfit.

The state police boss reiterated his riot act to criminals in the to “repent, relocate or face justice”, conceding that it has not been easy to keep faith to the position, in battling hoodlums in Rivers.

Speaking further, CP Ahmed said the command has deployed available resources in tackling cultism, which has been their major challenge.

Items recovered from the suspects included arms and ammunition, vehicles, Police uniforms, different charms and numerous sim cards.