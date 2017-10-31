Police arrest 57 suspects, recover arms, drugs in Lagos State

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police on Tuesday said it had arrested 57 suspects who specialised in kidnapping, armed robbery and cult activities in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Edgal Imohimi, told newsmen in Lagos that the command had also recovered 13 various arms and drugs worth N3 million.

Imohimi said the command also recovered various charms and seven vehicles from the suspects between Oct. 23 and Oct. 31.

He said that the suspects were arrested in different locations in the state, adding that two persons were rescued from four suspects at Ogijo area of the state.

“During a stop-and-search operation on Oct. 29 at Anthony Village, three persons were accosted with one pump action gun and five life cartridges.

“On Oct. 27, at Mafoluku area of Oshodi, seven suspects were arrested while in the act of dispossessing unsuspecting victims of valuables at gun point.

“Also on a credible tip-off, a suspected drug peddler was arrested at Palm Church Street, Victoria Island, with substance suspected to be cocaine.

“Large cache of substance suspected to be Indian hemp was also recovered and sent to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Forensic Laboratory Center.

“The report from the NDLEA will be used to prosecute the suspects,” he said.

The commissioner also said that 49 suspects were arrested at Ikorodu following a clash among cult members in the area. (NAN)