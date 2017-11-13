The Sun News
13th November 2017 - Police arrest 5 foreigners over cattle grazing
Police arrest 5 foreigners over cattle grazing

13th November 2017

From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested five herdsmen from the Republic of Niger for grazing their cattle on a farmland in the state. According to the Katsina State Police Commissioner, Besen Gwana, the cattle destroyed crops valued at several thousands of naira.

Parading the suspects at a press conference in Katsina at the weekend, Gwana said that the suspects were also armed with deadly weapons when they entered the farmland at Daddara village in Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

The police boss listed the weapons recovered from the herdsmen to include a Dane gun, six bows, six bunches of arrows, four cutlasses and an army camouflage sweater. He said that investigation into the matter was still ongoing.

In a separate developments tagged, “criminal conspiracy, causing hurt, inciting disturbance and mischief,” Gwana said that the police also arrested eight persons, who invaded the venue of a turbaning ceremony in Daura and inflicted injuries on guests and security personnel including Corporal Hamisu Abdu attached to the Zango division of the Katsina command.

According to Gwana, “following a tipoff, the police have also arrested one Ashiru Lawal of Kofar Sauri quarters in Katsina metropolis who was found in possession of 392 sachets of tramadol tablets suspected to be a psychopathic drug.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime and he is assisting the police in their investigation. The police have also arrested one Tasi’u Salisu of Hayin Bako village of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State and Saminu Abubakar of Kofa Kaura in Katsina metropolis, who invaded a telecommunication installation at Modoji, vandalised the facility and attempted to steal an electricity power generating set there.”

