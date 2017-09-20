Police arrest 36 kidnappers, others in Rivers

… Rescue 18 victims

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested 36 hoodlums suspected to be involvement in various criminal activities in the State.

Among the suspects were a fake Police Sergeant, Benjamin Tanko, an indigene of Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and a female lawyer, Elizabeth Agboje.

Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, who paraded the suspects on Wednesday, at the Command’s headquarters, Moscow, Port Harcourt, said 11 of the hoodlums were involved in kidnapping and 10 in robbery.

Ahmed disclosed that 18 victims were rescued by men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), when they raided hideouts of hoodlums.

Speaking further, the State Police boss said the fake officer was caught in a Police camouflage at the Oil Mill Market committing felony.

According to CP Ahmed, the suspect claimed to be an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), attached to the Port Harcourt Command.

Also, the Police Commissioner said the female lawyer was arrested by the Human Rights Officer of the Command, Emmanuel Ukwenya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), for “consistently torturing and assaulting little Miss Bright Maxson”.

He said that the suspect accused the nine-year-old victim of being a witch and thief. The suspect was also said to have subjected the girl to all manner of degrading treatments for the past seven years.

Items recovered from the suspects paraded were arms, ammunition and eight vehicles.