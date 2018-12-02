The victim was rescued by the police in Ondo… the suspects were members of a gang terrorising residents of the state and its environs.

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State police command has arrested a man identified as Kayode Ajayi for allegedly kidnapping a lady, Ayomide Ogunsuyi, a student of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo.

The suspect who is popularly called “Ekun” alongside two of his accomplices, Olumide Faleye and Bola Ojo, was apprehended by the police after the latter allegedly hypnotised and abducted the student who boarded their vehicle at Isikan market in Akure on her way to Ondo town.

Parading the suspects, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, said that the abduction of Ogunsuyi was reported to the police by some good Samaritans who noticed the antics of the suspects who pretended to be commercial motor drivers.

The police boss revealed that Ajayi had been implicated by the two suspects as their gang leader, assuring that they would all be charged to court.

He disclosed that the victim was eventually rescued by the police in Ondo, adding that the suspects were members of a gang terrorising residents of the state and its environs.

The PPRO informed that two of the suspects, Faleye and Ojo, were nabbed by a police patrol team after a chase.

Adeyanju said: “A surveillance patrol team of Akure Area Command was on duty along Ondo road when a good Samaritan alerted the officers that a lady who boarded a car going to Ondo town was kidnapped after the driver made a U-turn and headed to Akure.”

Adeyanju noted that: “The police immediately arrested the two suspects who were later identified as Olumide Faleye and Bola Ojo and brought them to the station for kidnapping.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to working for one Kayode Ajayi a.k.a ‘Ekun’ but they later said they were fraudsters and not killers,” he added.