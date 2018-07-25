– The Sun News
Latest
25th July 2018 - Police arrest 11 kidnappers, recover 1,000 firearms, 15 vehicles in Rivers
25th July 2018 - How Nigeria Air’ll operate – Sirika
25th July 2018 - APC retains Senate Majority seat – Sen. Lawan
25th July 2018 - Ugwuanyi, Makarfi to bag ethics leadership award in UNN
25th July 2018 - Ex-Rep, Bassey Etim defects to APC with over 6,000 supporters
25th July 2018 - Insecurity eroding Buhari, Al-Makura’s legacies – Group
25th July 2018 - Plateau varsity, security, herdsmen outlaw grazing on campus
25th July 2018 - Beneficiaries laud FG on school feeding initiative
25th July 2018 - Bank donates operation vehicles to Taraba govt.
25th July 2018 - CNPP condemns security siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu residences
Home / National / Police arrest 11 kidnappers, recover 1,000 firearms, 15 vehicles in Rivers
POLICE

Police arrest 11 kidnappers, recover 1,000 firearms, 15 vehicles in Rivers

— 25th July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command said it has arrested 11 suspected kidnappers, robbers and recovered over 1,000 firearms and 15 vehicles at different locations in the State.

The suspects were Tony Raphael,  Ifeanyi Okoye, 42, Chigozie Onirigbo, 28, Emeka Nwaiwu, 37,  Chinedu Isia, 32, Clark Sunday, 23, Reward Womuru,  Ernest Wali, Ekaenemerem Onyebueyi Onyebueyi, Andrew Atuse (fake corporal)  and Uche Ani (an ex-convict).

State Commissioner of Police,  Zaki Ahmed,  disclosed this, on Tuesday,  when he paraded the hoodlums,  who were arrested by operatives of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), at the command’s headquarters,  Moscow Road,  Port Harcourt.

Ahmed said the feat was recorded by the command recently, following the directive of the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, to mop up illegally acquired firearms in the country and resolve to rid the State of criminal elements.

According to him, the suspects usually operated in Police Van,  wore black Jean trousers and T-shirts in Police colours,  with Ford Van in Police colour, bearing revolving light.

He said the bandits had confessed to the crime and admitted that they were responsible for several kidnap and robbery operations that took place in Port Harcourt and its environs late 2017, till the time of their arrest this July.

READ ALSO: How Nigeria Air’ll operate – Sirika

The State Police boss also said that the aggressive sensitization campaigns on fighting crime, which was taken to churches, had yielded a positive result,  with some dreaded cultists denouncing their membership and embracing God.

Ahmed noted that the Salvation Ministries took the campaign to the creeks, where suspected cultists willingly surrendered their arms and ammunition,  and urged organisations and members of the public to sustain the existing synergy between them and Police.

He assured, “I want to reaffirm our commitment to the fight against crime and criminality in the State and further appeal to the good people of the State to continue to support the Police in our bid to rid the State of all criminal elements”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLICE

Police arrest 11 kidnappers, recover 1,000 firearms, 15 vehicles in Rivers

— 25th July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt The Rivers State Police Command said it has arrested 11 suspected kidnappers, robbers and recovered over 1,000 firearms and 15 vehicles at different locations in the State. The suspects were Tony Raphael,  Ifeanyi Okoye, 42, Chigozie Onirigbo, 28, Emeka Nwaiwu, 37,  Chinedu Isia, 32, Clark Sunday, 23, Reward Womuru,  Ernest Wali,…

  • SIRIKA

    How Nigeria Air’ll operate – Sirika

    — 25th July 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Following a flurry criticisms by concerned Nigerians querying the alleged tardy process of floating a national carrier by the Federal Government in December, the Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Tuesday, said no amount of sustained attack on the project can deter him from making it a reality. In a piece…

  • LAWAN

    APC retains Senate Majority seat – Sen. Lawan

    — 25th July 2018

    Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, has disclosed that the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) retains majority seats in the upper legislative chamber, despite the defection of some Party members during Tuesday’s plenary. Sen. Lawan made the disclosure to journalists after a close-door meeting with the APC National Working Committee (NWC) led by the National…

  • UGWUANYI

    Ugwuanyi, Makarfi to bag ethics leadership award in UNN

    — 25th July 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and a former governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Ahmed  Makarfi will, on Wednesday, be honoured with Ethic Leadership Award by University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN). Director of Strategic Contacts, Ethics and Publication (STRACEP), Dr. Casmire  Ani, disclosed this to newsmen in Nsukka, on Tuesday, he said…

  • BASSEY

    Ex-Rep, Bassey Etim defects to APC with over 6,000 supporters

    — 25th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A gale of defection hit the nation’s  political sphere, on Tuesday, as a former member of the House of Representatives for Uyo Federal Constituency, Bassey Etim,  defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Etim, who defected to the ruling party with 6, 000 of his …

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share