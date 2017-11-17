The Sun News
Police arrest 10 over farmers, herdsmen clash in Kebbi

— 17th November 2017

The Police in Kebbi State has arrested 10 suspects in connection with the recent violent clash between farmers and herdsmen in Bakoshi Community of Suru Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Kabir Ibrahim, who accompanied Gov. Atiku Bagudu to the scene of the clash on Friday, said more suspects were being tracked down.

The clash led to the destruction of foodstuff and livestock, with one person dead.

The commissioner said that the discovery of the corpse of a farmer, Shehu Bakoshi, 30, close to the settlement of the herdsmen resulted in the reprisal attack by farmers.

The District Head of Bakuwai, Jagwadeji Tukur, commended the police for their quick intervention by arresting identified persons who attacked herdsmen in the community.

The governor directed the immediate resettlement of the dispersed herdsmen with a promise to provide basic amenities to the new settlement.

He blamed rumour mongers for the escalation of the clash and warned that perpetrators would be penalised.

The Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Umaru Miagandi, said the council would provide assistance to the victims.

Miagandi also said that awareness campaign would be embarked upon to educate the people on the need to avoid “violent resolution of disputes”. (NAN)

