Police arraign mechanic for allegedly receiving stolen property— 15th August 2018
NAN
The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 30-year-old mechanic, Mohammed Bello, in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly receiving stolen cables.
Bello was docked on a count charge of dishonestly receiving stolen property.
The prosecutor, Donaltus Abbah, told the court that one James Eigege reported the matter at the FCT Police Command on Nov. 14, 2017.
Abbah said that the cables belonged to the defunct National Electric Power Authority(NEPA).
He said that police investigation revealed that the defendant received the stolen cables from one Hassan Awoje, Sani Ishaya, and Jani Glabe who had earlier been convicted for theft by a court.
Abbah added that the defendant bought the said cables for N150,000, but went into hiding until he was arrested late in November, 2017.
He said that the offence contravened Section 317 of the Penal Code.
The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The judge, Abdulwahab Mohammed, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000, with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the matter until Oct. 5 for hearing.
Police arraign mechanic for allegedly receiving stolen property— 15th August 2018
