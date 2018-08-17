NAN

The Police on Friday arraigned a 22-year old man, Ibrahim Shaibu, in a Kado Grade 1 Area Court over alleged cheating. Shaibu, who resides at Efab Estate, Gwarinpa, Abuja, is facing a two-count charge of joint act and cheating.

The prosecutor, Judith Obatomi, told the court that the matter was reported at Life Camp Police Station, by one Sani Mohammed of Efab Estate Construction Company, Abuja, on Aug. 8.

She said that the defendant and one other now at large, sometime in April 2017 were working in the same site with the complainant.

Obatomi said that Shaibu criminally deceived the complainant into investing in business and intentionally defrauded him of N500, 000.

The prosecutor said that the defendant admitted committing the crime.

The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 79 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The judge, Alhaji Ahmed Ado, granted the defendant N100, 000 bail with a surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 5 for hearing.