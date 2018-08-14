Police arraign man, 58, in court for alleged fraud

NAN

The police, on Tuesday, arraigned a 58-year-old man, Adesokan Olusola, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged fraud.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for fraud.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leranmo, told the court that ‎the defendant committed the offence on April 14 in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the defendant ‎obtained one million naira from the complainant, Mr Ganiyu Ibrahim, on the pretext that he would get for him a visa.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him ‎study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty, and his counsel, Mr Simeon Ojo, urged the court to grant him bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Ajibade, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Ajibade adjourned the case until Sept. 6 for hearing.