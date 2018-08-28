Police arraign man, 25, for alleged theft of N117,000

NAN

The Police Command in Ekiti on Tuesday arraigned a 25-year-old man, Fasina Toyin, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of N117,000.

The defendant, who is of no fixed address, is standing trial on one count-charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the defendant committed the ‎offence on Aug. 20 at about 1100hrs at Winners Golden Chance Loto, located at No 36 Olusola Adebayo Street, GRA in Ado-Ekiti.

Leranmo alleged that the accused stole N117,000 belonging to one Mr Falore Olamiposi.

He said that the offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His counsel, Mr Adefolaju Ayobioloja, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Ajibade, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N20,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ajibade adjourned the case until Sept. 20 for hearing.