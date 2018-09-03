Police arraign doctor for endangering patient’s life

Lukman Olabiyi

The police have arraigned a medical practitioner, Dr. Ejike Orji, before the Lagos State Magistrate Court, Igbosere, for allegedly endangering the life of a 16-year-old, Somitochukwu Ezi-Ashi.

Dr. Orji was docked on a count charge, bordering on endangering the life of his patient, Ezi-Ashi.

The defendant, who is the Chief Medical Director in a Lagos based hospital , was alleged to have endangered the victim’s life by using a saw blade to remove Plastic Of Paris (POP) from the victim’s leg on July 24, 2018 which led to a deep cut in the victim’s leg.

The offence committed by the medical practitioner according to the prosecutor, Inspector Amedu Adoga is said to be in contrary to and punishable under section 243 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

The charge against the defendant reads: “that you Dr. Ejike Orji, ‘M’ on the 24 July, 2018, at Excel Medical Centre, Dolphin Estate, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District while using a saw blade to cut Plaster of Paris (POP) did cause a deep sore on the knees of Somi Ezi-Ashi which amounts to grievous harm and likely endangering his life from the injuries you inflicted on him and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 246 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State. 2011”.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

While arraigning the defendant before the court on Friday, the prosecutor, Amedu Adoga, told the court that the defendant was arrested by the police following a petition received from the victim’s parent, Mr. And Mrs. Isioma Ezi-Ashi, wherein it was reported that the defendant carried out orthopedic operation on the victim, without the consent of his parents.

The prosecutor also told the court that after the operation, the victim complained of discomfort and asked that the POP placed on his leg be relaxed, but the defendant was alleged to have refused, this he said, resulted in the victim becoming unconscious and was subsequently rushed to another hospital .

Adoga also told the court that at the new hospital, it was discovered that the defendant allegedly used a saw blade to cut the POP on the victim’s leg and in the process, the muscles in lower part of his leg, his foot and toes were severely damaged with wide open sores.

He also told the court that due to the development, the victim had undergone four major surgeries.

Responding, lawyer to the medical practitioner, Mr K.C. Okho , urged the court to discountenance all that were said by the prosecutor, saying that it would be premature for the prosecutor to go into the merit of the matter, adding that his client was yet to be served with the charge.

Okho also told the court that the defendant has been the victim’s doctor right from his childhood and that he could not have committed the alleged offence.

He, therefore, urged the court to admit the defendant to bail on most liberal terms.

Admitting bail to the defendant, Magistrate O. O. Otitoju, granted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

Otitoju also ordered that each of the sureties must be resided in the state and also work for a responsible organisation that is acceptable to the court. The case was subsequently adjourned to

September 26, 2018.