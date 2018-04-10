Police arraign 28 suspects over Benue herdsmen’s killing

Benue State Police Command has arraigned 28 persons allegedly involved in the killing of 10 herdsmen in the state.

The herders were among the passengers attacked by hoodlums on Saturday near Yelwata village, along Lafia-Makurdi Highway in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Tijani Ahmed, confirmed in an interview with Channels Television that the suspects were arraigned yesterday at the Magistrate Court Five, Makurdi, the state capital. He asked the police to urgently conclude their investigation and allow timely determination of the case, which has been adjourned till April 24, for mentioning.

Speaking for the prosecution, the Commissioner of Police in Benue, Mr Fatai Owoseni, said the arraignment was to serve as a deterrent to any group of persons or bandits who would contemplate the act of criminality of any kind again in the state.