– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - Chinese loans not debt trap – Buhari
5th September 2018 - All Tiv IDPs in Nasarawa back to their villages – Tiv leaders
5th September 2018 - Facebook rolls out global video service
5th September 2018 - 2019: Ikwerre women, groups declare support for Wike
5th September 2018 - Education body seeks ECOWAS’ cooperation on standard
5th September 2018 - Imo stakeholders urge Araraume, others to quit APC
5th September 2018 - Defection: Group backs Salvador, faults George
5th September 2018 - Enugu: Ugwuanyi begins repair of potholes 
5th September 2018 - How to check phone battery explosion
5th September 2018 - Police apologise to Clark over raid of residence in Abuja
Home / National / Police apologise to Clark over raid of residence in Abuja
nigeria police force

Police apologise to Clark over raid of residence in Abuja

— 5th September 2018

NAN

The Nigeria Police Force has apologized to Chief Edwin Clark over the unauthorised raid of his residence in Abuja by four policemen.

The Force spokesman, Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that four police men on Tuesday, illegally raided the Abuja residence of Clark.

READ ALSO 4.5trn cigarette butts thrown away yearly – UN studies

NAN also reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, had ordered the detention of the policemen and the informant, pending a full investigation.

Moshood said that the police delegation to Clark’s house comprised of the DiG Operations and some Commissioners of Police.

He said that the I-G had also directed the immediate presentation of the informant to the media before his prosecution in the law court.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 5th September 2018 at 8:59 am
    Reply

    He may not be there for the enemy’s apology the next time. The enemy prevented him holding a Pandef meeting in Port Harcourt, the enemy prevented him attending the so-called restructuring meeting in Benue, the enemy now raided his home. The deaf ears will kiss the natives grave the next time, if he will be lucky to have a grave. Existence securities and freedom of south south natives in this 21st century world international order is only under Niger Delta Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CHINESE LOANS

Chinese loans not debt trap – Buhari

— 5th September 2018

“Our country is able to repay loans when due in keeping with our policy of fiscal prudence and sound housekeeping.” Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has dispelled insinuations about what he called the so-called debt trap by Chinese government on developing countries, insisting that Nigeria would be able to repay the loans. This…

  • NASARAWA

    All Tiv IDPs in Nasarawa back to their villages – Tiv leaders

    — 5th September 2018

    Linus Oota , Lafia The leadership of Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Nasarawa State, have explained that the tireless efforts of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura in resolving the farmers/herdsmen crisis has yielded fruitful result as all the Tiv displaced farmers have returned back to their villages. Special Adviser to the governor on public works, Engr. Moses…

  • VIDEO ON DEMAND

    Facebook rolls out global video service

    — 5th September 2018

    With the aim of giving people around the world a new way to discover great videos and interact with friends, content creators and other fans, Facebook has made its video-on-demand service, Facebook Watch, available globally. READ ALSO: India asks telecoms to block Facebook, WhatsApp in case of misuse This is even as it also expanded its…

  • WIKE

    2019: Ikwerre women, groups declare support for Wike

    — 5th September 2018

    Tony John,  Port Harcourt Market women, youth groups and commercial motorcyclists in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, have declared their ‘unflinching’ support for the re-election of Governor Nyesom Wike, citing his outstanding performance, as the reason for  their endorsement. They declared their support for Governor Wike yesterday, during the sensitisation tour of One…

  • ECOWAS

    Education body seeks ECOWAS’ cooperation on standard

    — 5th September 2018

    Job Osazuwa Towards improving the standard of education across all levels within the West Africa sub-region, the Nigerian Academy of Education (NAE) is seeking the cooperation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Revealing this at the weekend, in Abuja, the President of NAE, Prof. Elizabeth Eke, said the partnership was aimed at…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share