The Sun News
Latest
13th February 2018 - Police allegedly kill one in C’ River over dead cow
13th February 2018 - Kwankwaso plans to control me from outside – Ganduje
13th February 2018 - 2Baba visits The Sun offices
13th February 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari, Tinubu in secret meeting, as Gen. Abdulsalami also visits
13th February 2018 - Niger Assembly dissolves all 25 LG councils
13th February 2018 - JUST IN: Osinbajo in Kogi for Economic Summit
13th February 2018 - JUST IN: ANC recalls Jacob Zuma from office
13th February 2018 - Shema’s trial resumes in Katsina
13th February 2018 - Army rescue 46 captives, destroy fortified Boko Haram camp in Sambisa
13th February 2018 - Herdsmen violence: Fayose visits Ipao community
Home / National / Police allegedly kill one in C’ River over dead cow

Police allegedly kill one in C’ River over dead cow

— 13th February 2018

Judex Okoro,  Calabar

Palpable tension has gripped Itigidi community of Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State following alleged murder of a community leader and mortician, Mr. Isong Nkanu.

Nkanu,  a.k.a” Isong No Joke,” was allegedly killed by the Nigerian Police, on Monday, when the youths went to Police Station in the community, to protest against the arrest of their chief over the killing of one of Fulani cows.

The arrest of the chief, it was gathered was as a result of the complaint by the Fulani herdsmen, in Itigidi, where they claimed that one of their cattle was shot dead by the community, in 2017.

This development led to a disagreement between the herdsmen and the local community, fuelling speculation of possible outbreak of war.

An eyewitness, Chief Dave Oko, said they thought the matter had been resolved not until Monday when the Itigidi Police Division invited the chiefs and the youth leader on the matter.

Oko said: “When the chiefs and our youths leader were invited, as law-abiding citizens, they honoured the invitation, but on getting to the Police Station they were detained and this infuriated the entire community which led to a peaceful demonstration.

“The youth only went on a peaceful demonstration to register their grievances over the arrest of the arrest of the custodian of the traditions and culture of people without any weapon or arms.

“For the fact that they honoured the invitation in their capacity shows they have respect for the authority and the law. It was in the process of protesting that Isong, one of the community leaders, was allegedly shot dead by police.

“To be honest with you the matter was politicized because we do not see the reason why a matter about a cow that was shot dead in October 2017 will suddenly come up now.”

Wondering why the case should come up now when the herders do not reside in the area, Oko disclosed that the case might have been politicised as the Divisional Police Officer is from Fulani extraction.

Another witness, who simply gave his name as John, said: “It was a demonstration. We did not attack any police man neither did we burn down ant part of the police station.

“It will interest you to know that the building that houses the Itigidi Police station is a rented apartment belonging to an Itigidi man ,so there is no way the place could have been burnt down as it is been insinuated by mischief makers .

“We will never take the laws into our hands rather we want the right thing to be done. Isong has two wives and children that need to be taken care of. We would not sleep until the police man that his that I brought to book.”

Speaking on the matter, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Irene Ugbo, said some herdsmen had complained, some months back, that indigenes of the Itigidi community killed their cows.

She said: “The youths got wrong information they thought the police at Ugep were taken their chief and youth leader to Calabar not knowing they were only invited for a peace talk and for the matter to be resolved amicably.

“On that strength, we invited the community leader in order to make peace, unfortunately the youths in the community read a different meaning to the invitation of their community leader.

“They became restive and threatened to burn down the Itigidi Police Station. There was intervention by the police and in the process, one person died. They tried to attack the police and the police retaliated it was in the process that one of them died,” the police image maker said.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police allegedly kill one in C’ River over dead cow

— 13th February 2018

Judex Okoro,  Calabar Palpable tension has gripped Itigidi community of Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State following alleged murder of a community leader and mortician, Mr. Isong Nkanu. Nkanu,  a.k.a” Isong No Joke,” was allegedly killed by the Nigerian Police, on Monday, when the youths went to Police Station in the community, to…

  • Kwankwaso plans to control me from outside – Ganduje

    — 13th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State  has identified his resistance of Rabiu Kwankwaso’s control from outside as  the reason behind his recent fued with the former governor. Governor Ganduje, also known as Gandujiyya, noted that there was  no way his political history would be complete without mention of Kwankwaso and vice versa….

  • 2Baba visits The Sun offices

    — 13th February 2018

    Toks David, Lagos Popular singer and performer 2Baba (Innocent ‘2Face’ Idibia) visited the Apapa offices of the Daily Sun newspaper on Tuesday, February 13. The recording artist met with the Lagos-based paper’s Managing Director Eric Osagie and other management staff before briefly stopping by general staff offices to greet personnel. Multiple award-winning Idibia had tweeted…

  • BREAKING: Buhari, Tinubu in secret meeting, as Gen. Abdulsalami also visits

    — 13th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja National leader of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the former interim chairman of the party, Bisi Akande are currently at the Presidential Villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari. President Buhari had, earlier, met with former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar. The president’s meeting with the Gen. Abdulsalami…

  • Niger Assembly dissolves all 25 LG councils

    — 13th February 2018

    John Adams, Minna The Niger State House of Assembly has directed the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, to, immediately, dissolve the 25 local government councils in the state. The Assembly said its action followed failure of the chairmen of the councils to discharge their duties and functions under the Niger State Local Government law…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share