Damiete Braide

Polaris Bank has committed to support breast cancer survivors in Nigeria by hosting 50 of them to an end-of-year party at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos at the weekend.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Polaris Bank, Tokunbo Abiru, said the theme for this year’s event, ‘Celebrating Our Pink Heroes’ has shown that love and care should be demonstrated to breast cancer patients and survivors which will have positive influence on their physical and mental wellbeing.

Abiru was represented by Segun Opeke, the Directorate Head, Lagos Business, Polaris Bank, stated that safety and healthcare is one of the pillars of Polaris Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

READ ALSO Q2 2018: Flour Mills posts N202bn revenue

He affirmed that the bank in partnership with a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Care Organisation Public Enlightenment (C.O.PE), will continue to ensure reduction of breast cancer scourge in the country through increased awareness, advocacy and support for both patients and survivors.

“For us at Polaris Bank, our commitment to the fight against breast cancer is unwavering. We have consistently demonstrated this by drawing public awareness to the menace in addition to sponsoring free screening for women in conjunction with C.O.PE Foundation”, he said.

President/CEO of C.O.PE, Ebunola Anozie, said the get-together was a platform to thank God for the lives of survivors and to appreciate Polaris Bank for its support to breast cancer patients in Nigeria.

“This year we decided to bring it here to say thank God and to exchange gifts as well. I also appreciate our sponsors, Polaris Bank; they have been with us for nearly 20 years now. For some time, we had difficulty getting the required support for the women; some of our women used handkerchiefs, some used tissues to fill up their bras.

But we thank God for the support of Polaris Bank. They were able to donate prosthesis that ensured they lived better lives”, she said.

A breast cancer survivor, Nnenna Obasi, in her testimonial disclosed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, and by seeking immediate medical attention and with the support of family and organisations like C.O.PE and Polaris Bank, she was able to overcame the scourge.