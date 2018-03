The Polish Football Association has announced a list containing 22 foreign-based professionals for their home friendlies against Nigeria and South Korea this month.

As exclusively reported by allnigeriasoccer.com today, Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has been handed a maiden call-up to the Poland’s senior team by manager Adam Nawałka and he will challenge former Arsenal stars Wojciech Szczęsny and Łukasz Fabiański for a spot in the starting eleven vs Nigeria.

The headline name on the list is Bayern Munich goal-machine Robert Lewandowski who will captain the team.

Ola Aina’s teammate at Hull City Kamil Grosicki, Grzegorz Krychowiak of West Brom and Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik have made the cut.

The domestic based players will be added to the roster next week.

Poland will face Nigeria at the Municipal Stadium in Wrocław on March 23, before tackling South Korea four days later at Stadion Śląski (Chorzów).