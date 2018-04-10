The Sun News
Latest
10th April 2018 - Poisoned daughter of ex Russian spy discharged from British hospital
10th April 2018 - UN chief cautions against isolationism, protectionism in globalisation
10th April 2018 - 112-year-old Japanese certified as world’s oldest living man
10th April 2018 - Dozens dead in Indonesia after drinking bootleg liquor
10th April 2018 - Woman embalmed alive in hospital blunder
10th April 2018 - Police nab Bayelsa varsity student for robbery
10th April 2018 - Experts discuss girl-child education in North
10th April 2018 - How we resist admission pressure –OAU VC
10th April 2018 - Abduction in schools will affect girl-child education –Proprietress
10th April 2018 - 20% children requires special needs education, says HIIMA CEO
Home / World News / Poisoned daughter of ex Russian spy discharged from British hospital
Yulia_Skripal RUSSIAN poisoned

Poisoned daughter of ex Russian spy discharged from British hospital

— 10th April 2018

Reuters/NAN

Yulia, daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, was discharged from British hospital late on Monday and is at a safe location, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Sergie, 66, who as a colonel in Russian military intelligence betrayed dozens of agents to Britain’s foreign spy service, was found slumped unconscious on a bench in the city of Salisbury along with Yulia on March 4.

Britain blamed Russia for the poisoning, the first known offensive use of such a nerve agent on European soil since World War Two.

Moscow denied any involvement and suggested Britain had carried out the attack to stoke anti-Russian hysteria.

After weeks of no reported change in his condition, the hospital confirmed that Sergei, who had been treated under heavy sedation, was now making fast progress.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the Skripals were poisoned with Novichok, a deadly group of nerve agents developed by the Soviet military in the 1970s and 1980s.

Russia has said it does not have such nerve agents and President Vladimir Putin dismissed as nonsense the notion that Moscow would have poisoned Sergei and his 33-year-old daughter.

The attack prompted the biggest Western expulsion of Russian diplomats since the Cold War as allies in Europe and the U. S. sided with May’s view that Moscow was either responsible or had lost control of the nerve agent.

Moscow has hit back by expelling Western diplomats, questioning how Britain knows that Russia was responsible and offering its rival interpretations, including that it amounted to a plot by British secret services.

Sergei’s improvement marks the latest twist in an affair that British and Russian diplomats have variously compared with Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christie mysteries.

Doctors had initially feared that the Sergei might have suffered permanent brain damage.

A British judge said in March that the attack might have left them with compromised mental capacity, with an unclear effect on their long-term health.

One toxicologist said recovery in such cases was possible.

“We know that nerve agents cause a temporary but potentially lengthy effect on the brain and nervous system.

“What we also know however, is that with time the body clears the nerve agent away,” Chris Morris, a doctor at Newcastle University’s Medical Toxicology Centre, said in a statement.

Both Moscow and London have accused each other of trying to deceive the world with an array of claims, counter-claims and threats.

In a separate announcement, the U. S. imposed major sanctions on Friday against 24 Russians in one of Washington’s most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for what it called a range of “malign activity,” including alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

At a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, Russia warned Britain that “you’re playing with fire and you’ll be sorry” over its accusations.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

VARSITY student

Police nab Bayelsa varsity student for robbery

— 10th April 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested an undergraduate of the Department of Political Science, Niger Delta University, identified as Amassoma, Kimipanipre P. Franklin aka Castro, for alleged armed robbery. Also arrested was a16-year-old girl, Favour Wisdom, said to be a friend to one of the robbers and also their armourer. According…

  • EDUCATION North

    Experts discuss girl-child education in North

    — 10th April 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi No fewer than 100 members of the High Level Women Advocates (HILWA) from northern states have converged on Bauchi for a five-day National Capacity Development Workshop in a bid to put girl child-education in the region in the front burner. Speaking at the opening ceremony held at the Banquet Hall, Government House,…

  • Rivers

    GDI mobilises Rivers indigenes in Diaspora for Wike’s re-election

    — 10th April 2018

    Grassroots Development Initiatives (GDI) has urged Rivers State indigenes in Diaspora to come home en masse and participate in the 2019 general election in order to vote for the continuation of the progressive and all-inclusive administration of Governor Nyesom Wike. GDI convener, Pastor Egba Egba, during a meeting of Nigerians in Diaspora at Kempton Park,…

  • Dickson

    No going back in blocking financial leakages –Dickson

    — 10th April 2018

    • 500 renounce cultism in Bayelsa Job Osazuwa; Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has vowed not go back in ensuring all financial leakages in the public service are blocked. He said despite the criticisms by some persons with vested interest, he will keep doing the right thing in the interest of the…

  • Police

    Police arraign 28 suspects over Benue herdsmen’s killing

    — 10th April 2018

    Benue State Police Command has arraigned 28 persons allegedly involved in the killing of 10 herdsmen in the state. The herders were among the passengers attacked by hoodlums on Saturday near Yelwata village, along Lafia-Makurdi Highway in Guma Local Government Area of the state. Counsel to the defendants, Mr Tijani Ahmed, confirmed in an interview with…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share