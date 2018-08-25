Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has added to speculation over his future after a new social media post by taking a swipe at Paul Scholes.

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Pogba, with Twitter messages from his outspoken agent Mino Raiola earlier this week fuelling the suspicion that French World Cup winner wants to leave United.

Raiola hit back at United legend Paul Scholes after he suggested Pogba lacked leadership skills by suggesting the club should sell the player they signed for a record £89m in the summer of 2016.

Pogba has posted a fresh social media message that appeared to show him telling his critics to stay silent, with many assuming part of this message was directed at Scholes.

The French star has been in the crossfire of the former Devils player and having seen his agent ranted over the criticism in the wake of Brighton loss, he simply proved he’s not ready to exchange any banter by simply gesturing to Scholes to shut the f…uk up.