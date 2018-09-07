Paul Pogba says his future is “currently” at Manchester United, after links to Juventus and Barcelona but “who knows what will happen in the next few months”.

The French midfielder left the Bianconeri for what was then a world record fee in the summer of 2016, but was linked with a return this summer.

Sky Deutschland put the Juve and Barça rumours to the Manchester United captain, who reportedly has a strained relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

“There was a lot of talk, but that’s all it was. I have a contract in Manchester,” Pogba replied.

“My future is currently in Manchester. I still have a contract and right now I’m playing there, but who knows what will happen in the next few months.

“Mourinho? We have a pure player and Coach relationship, and that’s the right thing.

“One thing I can assure you is that I’ll always give 100 per cent, no matter who the Coach is. I always give 100 per cent for United. I can’t say more than that.”

Pogba will be returning in Turin in November in any case, as Manchester United have drawn Juventus in the Champions League.