Pogba: I will be fined if…

— 13th August 2018

Paul Pogba has said that he is unable to reveal how he truly feels under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United as he risks being fined.

The France international is rumoured to have informed executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward of his desire to leave Old Trafford in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

Pogba fell out of favour last season and has regularly cut a frustrated figure, leading to talk of a big-money move to Barcelona or a return to former club Juventus.

In an apparent attempt to thaw tensions, Mourinho named the World Cup-winning midfielder as captain for Friday evening’s 2-1 win over Leicester City, four days after his return to training.

Following an impressive display from Pogba, Mourinho commented that a player ‘always feels more comfortable when he is happy’.
In response, Pogba told PA: “If you’re not happy, you cannot give your best… There are things and there are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined.

“It’s not having just the armband. I have always been talking to the teammates. I am someone who is not in a role that I give to myself. Just try to help the team as much as possible, like they helped me too.

Having the armband, it’s not like ‘oh, I will show that I am a real captain and have to do extra work’.

“I am still enjoying playing football, I still love football and I still give my best with the team, for the team. Like I said, when you are comfortable, when people trust with everyone or confident, are good in the head, it’s going to be easier.

“I always love the club. I came in the academy, I grew up.

I came from the academy, I played for the first team. For me, it was a dream come true.

And wearing this, it’s even more because of the past, because of the players that played here, the people that have been wearing this.”

