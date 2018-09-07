POEM: What do these gods want from?

Hands are shaking, Ink blotting, Still I dare to write, The pain in my heart, What do these gods want from us?

Aminjoju Oluwadamilola Abayomi

Flesh and blood

Fragile and cold

Still we bow

Our hearts and our souls

What do these gods want from us?

Pain we feel

Ourselves we kill

All for the grace of those above us

Still they care not

What do these gods want from us?

Impending danger

Painful death

Pretend to care

So we can forever be in debt

What do these gods want from us?

Hands are shaking

Ink blotting

Still I dare to write

The pain in my heart

What do these gods want from us?

Why should we grovel at one god’s feet?

And in the end still not gain from it

Is it because we’re stupid

Or because our hearts are just blind

What do these gods want from us?

My beloved kindred

Do not be deceived

By those immortal liars

Those that sting more than heal

These gods only want misery for us!