– The Sun News
Latest
7th September 2018 - POEM: What do these gods want from?
7th September 2018 - FCT inaugurates gender-based violence response secretariat
7th September 2018 - Poor quality diet remains risk factor for ill health – Expert
7th September 2018 - Festival of Nations: Nigerian lady unites the world in Dublin
7th September 2018 - Knowing God makes us stronger as mothers – Kwara Gov’s wife
7th September 2018 - DPR to prosecute erring filling stations, LPG retailers in Ogun
7th September 2018 - UN says journalists still face difficulties in Somalia in spite of progress
7th September 2018 - Ugbade attributes Golden Eaglets’ victory to teamwork
7th September 2018 - 90 percent chance Girona against Barcelona in U.S. says Sebas
7th September 2018 - Jones Abiri: Court delivers judgment in N200m suit against SSS
Home / Literary Review / POEM: What do these gods want from?
GODS WANTS

POEM: What do these gods want from?

— 7th September 2018

Hands are shaking, Ink blotting, Still I dare to write, The pain in my heart, What do these gods want from us?

Aminjoju Oluwadamilola Abayomi

Flesh and blood

Fragile and cold

Still we bow

Our hearts and our souls

What do these gods want from us?

 

Pain we feel

Ourselves we kill

All for the grace of those above us

Still they care not

What do these gods want from us?

 

Impending danger

Painful death

Pretend to care

So we can forever be in debt

What do these gods want from us?

READ ALSO: A Poem as a Dreamer and Pacifist

Hands are shaking

Ink blotting

Still I dare to write

The pain in my heart

What do these gods want from us?

 

Why should we grovel at one god’s feet?

And in the end still not gain from it

Is it because we’re stupid

Or because our hearts are just blind

What do these gods want from us?

READ ALSO: A poem as a dreamer and pacifist (2)

My beloved kindred

Do not be deceived

By those immortal liars

Those that sting more than heal

These gods only want misery for us!

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FCT inaugurates gender-based violence response secretariat

— 7th September 2018

NAN The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has inaugurated its Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Response Team (SGBVRT) secretariat. Mrs Agnes Utah-Hart, Director, FCT Gender Department and Coordinator of SGBVRT, who spoke, said that the centre would provide succour to victims of sexual abuse in Abuja and its environs. “The focus is to establish a centre where…

  • Omolewa Ahmed

    Knowing God makes us stronger as mothers – Kwara Gov’s wife

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN Deaconess Omolewa Ahmed, Wife of the Kwara State Governor has urged Christian women to imbibe the act of knowing God for them to become stronger physically and spiritually. Omolewa Ahmed made the appeal in a keynote address at the 26th Annual Convention of the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) in…

  • dpr

    DPR to prosecute erring filling stations, LPG retailers in Ogun

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it will soon start to prosecute defaulting petrol stations and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) retailers in Ogun. The DPR said this had become necessary as some filling stations it sanctioned for committing one offence or the other had refused to comply with its rules. The Operations’ Controller…

  • JONES ABIRI

    Jones Abiri: Court delivers judgment in N200m suit against SSS

    — 7th September 2018

    Agbadua informed the court through a counter affidavits that Abiri was hiding under the Journalism profession to carry out criminal activities. Godwin Tsa, Abuja Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court will on September 13, 2018 deliver judgment in the N200m fundamental enforcement rights suit instituted by the recently released…

  • unilorin

    UNILORIN tasks NUJ on practical aspect of journalism

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, the Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), has called on the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to train Mass Communication students on the practical aspect of journalism. Abdulkareem made this call when the State Working Committee of the NUJ, Kwara council, led by the Chairman, Mallam Umar Abdulwahab, visited him on…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share