POEM: What do these gods want from?— 7th September 2018
Hands are shaking, Ink blotting, Still I dare to write, The pain in my heart, What do these gods want from us?
Aminjoju Oluwadamilola Abayomi
Flesh and blood
Fragile and cold
Still we bow
Our hearts and our souls
What do these gods want from us?
Pain we feel
Ourselves we kill
All for the grace of those above us
Still they care not
What do these gods want from us?
Impending danger
Painful death
Pretend to care
So we can forever be in debt
What do these gods want from us?
Hands are shaking
Ink blotting
Still I dare to write
The pain in my heart
What do these gods want from us?
Why should we grovel at one god’s feet?
And in the end still not gain from it
Is it because we’re stupid
Or because our hearts are just blind
What do these gods want from us?
My beloved kindred
Do not be deceived
By those immortal liars
Those that sting more than heal
These gods only want misery for us!
About author
Writer and editor.
