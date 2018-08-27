– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - PM May visits Nigeria, S/Africa, Kenya to forge trade ties for post-Brexit Britain
27th August 2018 - NGO offers free Java training for students
27th August 2018 - Death toll from Greek fires rises to 97
27th August 2018 - Tiger Woods on President Trump: ‘We all must respect the office’
27th August 2018 - NSCDC deploys 150 additional operatives in 8 Borno councils
27th August 2018 - NCAA warns of rise in fraudulent travel agents in Nigeria
27th August 2018 - Hate speech: Nigerians should take oath on speaking peaceful words – NOA
27th August 2018 - Alleged bag-snatcher nabbed at bus stop, gets bail
27th August 2018 - Sen. Sodangi urges Journalists to expose corruption, bad governance
27th August 2018 - 1,000 Bauchi students stranded overseas – NAPS President
Home / World News / PM May visits Nigeria, S/Africa, Kenya to forge trade ties for post-Brexit Britain
post-Brexit Britain

PM May visits Nigeria, S/Africa, Kenya to forge trade ties for post-Brexit Britain

— 27th August 2018

NAN

British Prime Minister Theresa May  to visit Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya from Monday for the first time in order to forge new trade links for post-Brexit Britain.

May becomes the first British leader to visit sub-Saharan Africa in five years, making a three-day trip that includes meetings with the presidents of South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.

The prime minister will bring a trade delegation with her in an attempt to boost Britain’s post-Brexit export prospects, although her visit comes at a time when the British government has been accused of a paying  insufficient attention to the region.

The last time a British prime minister visited sub-Saharan Africa was in December 2013 when David Cameron  attended Nelson Mandela’s funeral.

READ ALSO Death toll from Greek fires rises to 97

May has never visited sub-Saharan Africa.

Her only previous trip to the continent was a visit to Tunisia in 2015 in the aftermath of the Sousse hotel  terror attack.

Speaking ahead of her flight to South Africa on Monday evening, the prime minister said, “Africa stands  right on the cusp of playing a transformative role in the global economy” and that “a more prosperous,  growing and trading Africa is in all of our interests.”

NAN reports that May will become the first British leader in five years to visit sub-Saharan Africa.

The prime minister will bring a trade delegation with her on a chartered RAF Voyager in an attempt to boost Britain’s post-Brexit export prospects, although she comes at a time when the government has been accused of a paying insufficient attention to the region.

The last time a British prime minister visited sub-Saharan Africa was in December 2013 when David Cameron attended Nelson Mandela’s funeral.

He had intended to return in the summer of 2016 in the final days of his premiership but the planned visit was abandoned when May took over as Conservative leader earlier than anticipated.

May has never visited sub-Saharan Africa. Her only previous trip to the continent was a visit to Tunisia in 2015 in the aftermath of the Sousse hotel terror attack.

Speaking ahead of her flight to South Africa on Monday evening, the prime minister said: “Africa stands right on the cusp of playing a transformative role in the global economy” and that “a more prosperous, growing and trading Africa is in all of our interests”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NGO offers free Java training for students

— 27th August 2018

NAN A non-governmental organisation, Paradigm initiative (PI), has begun free java training for students of tertiary institutions in an effort to boost entrepreneurship and skills development. Mr Taiwo Olayinka, PI’s Programme Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday that the training, known as `techtiary’, would be held on weekends. He…

  • NSCDC

    NSCDC deploys 150 additional operatives in 8 Borno councils

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday deployed 150 additional operatives to protect Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in eight Local Government Areas in Borno, re-taken from insurgents. The  NSCDC had previously deployed 1,200 operatives to restore peace after the liberation of communities from Boko Haram in 2015. The jihadist group…

  • TRAVEL AGENCIES

    NCAA warns of rise in fraudulent travel agents in Nigeria

    — 27th August 2018

    Louis Ibah The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on Sunday, raised the alarm on the rise in the number of unregistered travel agencies in the country who were busy defrauding hundreds of unsuspecting air travellers while claiming to get them tickets to travel within or outside the country. The NCAA, therefore, demanded that all air…

  • HATE SPEECH

    Hate speech: Nigerians should take oath on speaking peaceful words – NOA

    — 27th August 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Kwara State,  Mr. Olusegun Adeyemi, has canvassed that Nigerians should take an oath of speaking peace and stick to their words particularly at time like we are in Nigeria when many are easily moved to speak hate speeches. Adeyemi, speaking at the public presentation of…

  • bus stop

    Alleged bag-snatcher nabbed at bus stop, gets bail

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN A 22-year-old man, Tunji George, on Monday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly snatching a Gucci bag containing valuables at a bus stop. George, whose address is unknown, is charged with stealing a bag belonging to one Adumashi Mofeloluwa. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share