Plot to kill British Prime Minister foiled

19th Akarigbo receives staff of office Thursday— 6th December 2017
From: Moshood Adebayo The rich cultural heritage of the Remo people will be on display, on Thursday, in Sagamu, the political headquarters of Remoland, Ogun State, as Oba Babatunde Ajayi, will be formally installed the 19th Akarigbo. The event is slated to hold at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu, with Governor Ibikunle Amosun formally presenting…
