– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - Please forgive my husband, his govt. – Ajimobi’s wife begs Oyo people
6th August 2018 - Nigeria’ll celebrate end of Book Haram soon, says Okorocha
6th August 2018 - NATFORCE offers to assist FG end insecurity
6th August 2018 - 2019: ANN elects new officers in Ebonyi
6th August 2018 - BIRS terminates Tax Agents contracts
6th August 2018 - JAMB names Borno student best candidate in 2018 UTME
6th August 2018 - NTI introduces advanced diploma in environmental education
6th August 2018 - Edo Central hasn’t been well represented in Abuja – APC aspirant
6th August 2018 - Certificate saga: Adeleke faults arrest of school principal
6th August 2018 - Can Nigeria be saved? The G57 thinks so
Home / Cover / National / Please forgive my husband, his govt. – Ajimobi’s wife begs Oyo people
AJIMOBI

Please forgive my husband, his govt. – Ajimobi’s wife begs Oyo people

— 6th August 2018

Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, has appealed to people of the state, in case her husband’s administration has hurt them, one way or another, to forgive the government, noting that their (government) days are numbered and the administration will soon expired.

The governor’s wife stated this, over the weekend, during a bi-monthly prayer programme by women in the state called Women Intercessory Network (WIN) at Arcade Remembrance Ground, GRA, Agodi, in Ibadan.

Mrs. Ajimobi, while admonishing the people at the programme on importance of forgiveness as prerequisite for peace to reign in any society, said to have a new lease of life in the state, everyone must learn to forgive one another saying her family as number one in the state also need their forgiveness to able to end well in office.

 

She also admonished women on need to forgive their husbands as prerequisite for peace to reign in homes.

She said, “It is important for us in Oyo State to learn how to forgive one another especially in our homes which is the bedrock of the society as a way to ensure peace to reign.

“Women should be wives of virtue who will encourage their husbands to do well in their areas of endeavours instead of negative utterances that can provoke their husbands.

“Above all, women must learn how to be hard working and fulfill the biblical role of women’s creation as men’s helpers and not financial burden that will always give them problems.

“Also, women must learn to say positive things that can devoid ill luck to their families”, the Oyo State First Lady said.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’ll celebrate end of Book Haram soon, says Okorocha

Also in her sermon titled ‘a New Day’,  Evangelist Toun Soetan of Trinity World Evangelical Ministry, spoke on need to forget evils of the past, saying rather women should learn how to take challenges that can lead to prosperity through hardworking and intelligent actions.

While reading from Isaiah 43 verse 18-19, Evang. Soetan said a new day does not come easy, but with a price.

READ ALSO: Police say abducted Islamic preacher, two sons regain freedom in Kaduna

She noted that if everyone one can take this requisite decision, things will turn good and reflect in lifestyle of a society at large.

She also harped on the need for faith while offering prayers to God, saying this will make God answer just as the faith of biblical woman with the issue of blood  who was healed because she had faith in God.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AJIMOBI

Please forgive my husband, his govt. – Ajimobi’s wife begs Oyo people

— 6th August 2018

Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, has appealed to people of the state, in case her husband’s administration has hurt them, one way or another, to forgive the government, noting that their (government) days are numbered and the administration will soon expired. The governor’s wife stated this, over the weekend,…

  • Nigeria’ll celebrate end of Book Haram soon, says Okorocha

    — 6th August 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has assured that the country would soon celebrate the end of Boko-Haram terrorists and all forms of insurgency in the country. According to the governor, what the nation is experiencing today is part of the history that will be written for the unborn generations, adding that…

  • NATFORCE

    NATFORCE offers to assist FG end insecurity

    — 6th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The National Commission for the Prohibition of Illegal Importation of Small Arms, Ammunition and Light Weapons (NATFORCE), has offered to assist the Police and other security agencies to end growing insecurity in the country. NATFORCE’s Director General, Dr. Osita Okereke, told journalists, in Abuja, that the Commission has strengthened its structures across…

  • ANN

    2019: ANN elects new officers in Ebonyi

    — 6th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) has elected new members of the State Working Committee (SWC), in Ebonyi State, who will pilot the affairs of the party in the next four years. Their election took place during the first state congress of the party held, at the weekend, at its state secretariat…

  • BIRS

    BIRS terminates Tax Agents contracts

    — 6th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has announced the termination of the contracts of all revenue collecting agents with immediate effect. The affected tax agents are also to recall all their workers and stop further operation. Acting Executive Chairman of BIRS, Mr. Terzungwe Atser, who stated this, in Makurdi, at the weekend,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share