Play cable TV unveils brand Ambassador

In its bid to establish dominance of digital TV programming in Africa, Play TV channel recently inked a lucrative endorsement deal with Nigeria’s hip hop sensation, Olamide Adedeji, to boost local contents of the Cable TV network.

Speaking to journalists at its corporate office, Continental Way, Ikosi Ketu, Lagos, General Manager, Play TV, Funmi Adenaike, said that the unveiling of Olamide as face of Play was anchored on the  popularity of the brand known for his loyalty to local contents. She described Olamide as one who has a passion for encouraging people to live their dreams and aspire to be as big as they had ever dreamed of.

She said, “What we are doing at play is creating local contents that can compete anywhere in the world and this is why we have aligned ourselves with Olamide because we believe it is good to work together to make the local entertainment industry grow. She restated that Play TV was a Cable TV network that targets the 0.70 age group adding the channel was know for offering the best local content in music hits, exclusive movies, entertainment, cartoon, comedy, lifestyle, fashion and lots more.

Adenaike who did mention the worth of the deal revealed that the channel has different premium international and locally created channels which included exciting options like TVC, NTA, HFA TV, IMusic, Mount Zion TV, Fox E, Colors, Fixnfoxi, Irawo, Docubox, Zoom, Azurfa, Talent Sports among others.

She noted that Play TV family was happy to welcome Olamide pointing out that the channel already has two existing brand ambassadors of the Cable TV network.

Adedeji expressed appreciation to the management of Play for choosing to work with him adding that the deal was a ground-breaking and a major move for the entertainment sector. “It is a major and unique move for Africa,” he said.

On what he would be bringing onboard, he said: “Nigerians should be looking forward to great stuff. It is a course for me and the management of Play to champion by going back to the street with the truth which is what the brand stands for and we have to prove it to the fullest. So, it is a win win situation and with the brand putting Olamide on, it is a fresh journey to representing the brand to the brim in Africa and across the world.

“It is an opportunity for the discovery of new talents in the art and entrainment industry and equally a time for those who don’t have a platform to showcase their work. And to achieve this as Play ambassador, we would be involving the street extensively because without the street, the industry is incomplete. So, for me, it is a good thing to happen in 2018,” he said. 

Olamide who expressed joy as he was unveiled as the new face of Play TV, praised the cable TV network for its unwavering commitment to the creative industry and talent development in Nigeria urging the public to purchase a Play TV decoder as it is affordable and also renew their subscriptions in time so they don’t miss out on the entertainment package the cable TV network has to order.

