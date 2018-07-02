Plateau, Zamfara killings beyond religion – Okorocha

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Governor of Imo State and Chairman Progressives Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has said that the killings in Plateau and Zamfara states, where many lost their lives, as being beyond religion , pointing out that in some of the incidences both Christians and Muslims were victims.

Governor Okorocha stated that the country was at the moment passing through very difficult times and therefore urged religious leaders across the nation and indeed all Nigerians to pray to God for the peace of the country, not minding ethnicity or religion they proclaim.

Governor Okorocha stated this, at the weekend, during the 10th Episcopal Anniversary of the Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese, Imo State, His Lordship, Most Rev. Augustine Ukwuoma at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Orlu, Imo State.

The governor also wondered why some people would lost their senses of value of human lives, and added that the situation called for God’s intervention.

According to the governor, “Initially, I thought that what was going on in some parts of the country was a religious war, but the Plateau and Zamfara killings had shown that what we have in our hands is beyond religious killings”.

He continued, “In these killings, Muslims were killing Muslims and Christians killing Christians. They kill innocent citizens both young and old. And for us Christians, this is the time to pray for peace and love for one another.”

Governor Okorocha, speaking on why he had come to felicitate with the Bishop said, “The reason I join the world to celebrate you at your 10th Episcopal Anniversary is that you are a very good Bishop.

“You are the kind of Bishop that uses his office to attract people to God rather than chase them away from God. And that has endeared you to God”.

He also commended the Orlu Catholic Diocese for starting a University project, stating that he had challenged the Bishop two years ago that the Diocese should start a university and expressed the joy that the Diocese had begun the project.

“I also remember that the Imo State Government promised to donate a taken of N100 million for the University project of which N50 million had been given. And let me use this opportunity to ask that the balance of N50 million would be paid immediately to complete the N100 million”.

The Bishop, had earlier in his speech, thanked God for being solidly behind him in his priesthood and also thanked the governor and the people of the state for showing special interests in things about God.

Highlight of the event was an award to Governor Okorocha by the Diocese for his outstanding service to God and humanity.