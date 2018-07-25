– The Sun News
PLATEAU

Plateau varsity, security, herdsmen outlaw grazing on campus

— 25th July 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

The Leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Bokkos Chapter, security outfit, Operation SAFE HAVEN Bokkos Command and the Management of Plateau State University, have agreed on zero tolerance for day and night cattle grazing on the premises of the University.

In a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Institution, John Agam, it said the agreement was reached during a meeting at the University following the incessant trespass and breach of the peace due to the activities of herdsmen who break through the University fence to graze their cattle both day and night.

The stakeholders also reportedly agreed that since resolutions of previous meetings over the issue of grazing in the University premises had been consistently violated by herders whose grazing activities had continued on the premises of the institution unabated, security agents were now at liberty to take any action they deem fit on any cattle apprehended grazing in the University community during either in the day or at night.

The statement also said that some suspected hoodlums recently attempted to defile a female student but were chased away by the students, but that the incident was currently being investigated by the University security committee and anyone found culpable would be duly punished.

“The University authority is therefore reassuring all parents, guardians and stakeholders that it is not leaving anything to chance by ensuring the safety of both students and staff as it has approved the location of a security outpost near the University for rapid response.”

READ ALSO: Bank donates operation vehicles to Taraba govt.

“Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Yohana Daniel Izam, sympathises and extends condolences to all victims of the recent unfortunate incidents in some parts of the State and prays for an end to the circle of despicable and condemnable acts of the agents of destruction.

“Participants at the meeting drawn from the Leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Bokkos Branch as represented by its Vice Chairman, Isa Idris, GAN – Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) represented by Sale Yusuf Adam and Operation SAFE HAVEN Bokkos Command represented by Lt. Paul Asoh, and the Chief Security Officer of Plateau State University, Mr. Istifanus Kurtong, representing the Vice Chancellor, agreed to henceforth stop any form of grazing in the University as there is no cattle route running through the University community to warrant such actions.

PLATEAU

Plateau varsity, security, herdsmen outlaw grazing on campus

— 25th July 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos The Leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Bokkos Chapter, security outfit, Operation SAFE HAVEN Bokkos Command and the Management of Plateau State University, have agreed on zero tolerance for day and night cattle grazing on the premises of the University. In a press statement signed by the Public…

  • BANK

    Bank donates operation vehicles to Taraba govt.

    — 25th July 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Zonal Manager of Zenith Bank Plc, Alhaji Abdulsalam Hassan, on Tuesday, presented 10 Toyota Hilux vans, fitted with security gadgets to the Taraba State Government for onward distribution to security agencies in the state. Hassan said that the bank’s gesture was in appreciation of the cordial relationship between the bank and…

  • CNPP

    CNPP condemns security siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu residences

    — 25th July 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has described the sustained rancorous relationship between the legislative arm of government and the Executive as a ‘threat to democracy’. The CNPP in a statement jointly signed by its National Chairman, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, and Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, made available to Daily Sun, …

  • CHOOSING NEXT PRESIDENT

    2019: Nigerians must rise above sentiments in choosing president – Okupe

    — 25th July 2018

    Doyin Okupe has advised and cautioned Nigerians to put away tribal or religious sentiments in choosing the country’s next president. Job Osazuwa As the race to 2019 general elections gathers more impetus, the former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has advised and cautioned Nigerians to put away…

  • SIM SWAP

    Watchout to prevent SIM swap scams

    — 25th July 2018

    SIM swap is a type of phishing fraud that poses a serious threat to customer and bank security. The fraudster obtains an individual’s banking details through phishing techniques… Chinenye Anuforo In today’s mobile-centric world, using smartphones for Internet banking is standard practice for most people, but do customers know they could be at risk of…

