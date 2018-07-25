Plateau varsity, security, herdsmen outlaw grazing on campus

Gyang Bere, Jos

The Leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Bokkos Chapter, security outfit, Operation SAFE HAVEN Bokkos Command and the Management of Plateau State University, have agreed on zero tolerance for day and night cattle grazing on the premises of the University.

In a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Institution, John Agam, it said the agreement was reached during a meeting at the University following the incessant trespass and breach of the peace due to the activities of herdsmen who break through the University fence to graze their cattle both day and night.

The stakeholders also reportedly agreed that since resolutions of previous meetings over the issue of grazing in the University premises had been consistently violated by herders whose grazing activities had continued on the premises of the institution unabated, security agents were now at liberty to take any action they deem fit on any cattle apprehended grazing in the University community during either in the day or at night.

The statement also said that some suspected hoodlums recently attempted to defile a female student but were chased away by the students, but that the incident was currently being investigated by the University security committee and anyone found culpable would be duly punished.

“The University authority is therefore reassuring all parents, guardians and stakeholders that it is not leaving anything to chance by ensuring the safety of both students and staff as it has approved the location of a security outpost near the University for rapid response.”

“Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Yohana Daniel Izam, sympathises and extends condolences to all victims of the recent unfortunate incidents in some parts of the State and prays for an end to the circle of despicable and condemnable acts of the agents of destruction.

“Participants at the meeting drawn from the Leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Bokkos Branch as represented by its Vice Chairman, Isa Idris, GAN – Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) represented by Sale Yusuf Adam and Operation SAFE HAVEN Bokkos Command represented by Lt. Paul Asoh, and the Chief Security Officer of Plateau State University, Mr. Istifanus Kurtong, representing the Vice Chancellor, agreed to henceforth stop any form of grazing in the University as there is no cattle route running through the University community to warrant such actions.