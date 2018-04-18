The Sun News
AKILU

Plateau United commiserates with Kano Pillars over Akilu death

— 18th April 2018

NAN

Plateau United on Wednesday commiserated with Kano Pillars over the death of the club’s Secretary, Zakari Akilu.

A statement issued in Jos by Media Officer of the team, Albert Dakup described Akilu’s death as a big loss to Pillars in view of his hard work and dedication to duty.

“Kano Pillars will miss his experience and commitment to duty at a time the team is trying to make mark in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season.

“Plateau United want to use this medium to condole the family over this irreparable loss and urged them to look unto God as their source of comfort.

“We want to sympathize with the entire Kano State football fraternity over the loss and pray God to grant his soul eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss,” it said.

The statement recalled Akilu’s contribution towards the success of hosting the match between United and Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia in Kano where he ensured a smooth organisation of the encounter.

