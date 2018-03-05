The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - Plateau: Two school children dead, many injured in motor accident
5th March 2018 - SSANU, NAAT, NASU plan rally over 2009 agreement
5th March 2018 - FG promises to rebuild ruins in Southern Kaduna
5th March 2018 - FG empowers 12m farmers in 2 years, says Lai Mohammed
5th March 2018 - FG to complete neglected 8-yr-old, 70km ‎Hadejia-Nguru road
5th March 2018 - Sun Award will spur us to do more – Gov Bagudu
5th March 2018 - 2019: Intimidation by APC threat to democracy – PDP Govs
5th March 2018 - Oil prices climb ahead of OPEC meeting with U.S. shale
5th March 2018 - Ex-LG chairs endorse Gov. Emmanuel for 2nd term
5th March 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Buhari receives Liberian President, George Weah in Aso Rock
Home / Cover / National / Plateau: Two school children dead, many injured in motor accident

Plateau: Two school children dead, many injured in motor accident

— 5th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Two pupils of Our Lady of Fatima Private School Kuru, died Monday during a ghastly motor accident involving 100 pupils and 7 staff at Kuru Jenta, in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that several of the children were badly injured in the accident which occurred at about 7:30am when a Coasta Bus conveying the school children lost its break and somersaulted into the bush.

It was gathered that 76 of the pupils were taken to Plateau Specialist hospital Jos for medical treatment, 18 to Ola hospital Jos, and others to different hospitals in Bukuru in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A parent, who gave his name as Pam David, said two of the school pupils died and several others were inflicted injuries.

A primary three pupil, Peter Davou, who survived the accident, said he didn’t know what actually happened but he woke up and  saw himself in the hospital with blood all over his head.

Chief Medical Director of Plateau Hospital Jos, Philemon Golwa, who took Governor Simon Lalong round the hospital, while on inspection of projects ahead of the visit of President Muhammad Buhari to the state, confirmed that 76 of the children were brought to the hospital for medical treatment.

He said “100 students of Our Lady of Fatima Private School Kuru in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State were involved in a ghastly accident and two of the pupils were said to have died while  several others were badly injured.

“76 of the children were brought to Plateau Specialist Hospital for treatment and some of them were treated and discharged while others in critical condition are hospitalised.

Governor Lalong condoled the bereaved and the injured children, promising to upset their medical bills.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Plateau State Command, ASP Tyopev Marthias Terna, said the incident was not reported to the police and as such have not been officially informed.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Plateau: Two school children dead, many injured in motor accident

— 5th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Two pupils of Our Lady of Fatima Private School Kuru, died Monday during a ghastly motor accident involving 100 pupils and 7 staff at Kuru Jenta, in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that several of the children were badly injured in the accident which occurred at…

  • SSANU, NAAT, NASU plan rally over 2009 agreement

    — 5th March 2018

    Gabriel Dike Worried by the partial implementation of the signed  2009  agreement between the Federal Government and three unions in the universities, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities, have concluded plans for a protest rally. The protest rally against the Federal Government will hold on Thursday, March 8, in…

  • FG promises to rebuild ruins in Southern Kaduna

    — 5th March 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna The Federal Government said on Monday that plans are underway to rebuild the ruins occasioned by the herdsmen-farmers clashes in parts of Southern Kaduna, so people can resume their normal lives. This was disclosed in Kafanchan when the Presidential Committee on Heardsmen-Farmers Clashes, headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, visited on an…

  • FG empowers 12m farmers in 2 years, says Lai Mohammed

    — 5th March 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi The Federal Government has said that due to its agricultural revolution, the number of farmers empowered across the country has increased from five million to over 12 million within two years of President Muhammadu Buhari administration. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this, on Sunday, at Government House, Birnin-Kebbi, during…

  • FG to complete neglected 8-yr-old, 70km ‎Hadejia-Nguru road

    — 5th March 2018

    Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse Finally, motorists plying the Hadejia-Nguru road may heave a sigh of relief as the Federal Government has assured of its readiness to eventually complete the abandoned 70 kilometre road construction that was awarded since September 2010 at the cost of N7.5 billion. Director Highways in charge of the North-west, Engr. Olalokan Busari,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch.

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share