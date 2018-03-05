Plateau: Two school children dead, many injured in motor accident

Gyang Bere, Jos

Two pupils of Our Lady of Fatima Private School Kuru, died Monday during a ghastly motor accident involving 100 pupils and 7 staff at Kuru Jenta, in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that several of the children were badly injured in the accident which occurred at about 7:30am when a Coasta Bus conveying the school children lost its break and somersaulted into the bush.

It was gathered that 76 of the pupils were taken to Plateau Specialist hospital Jos for medical treatment, 18 to Ola hospital Jos, and others to different hospitals in Bukuru in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A parent, who gave his name as Pam David, said two of the school pupils died and several others were inflicted injuries.

A primary three pupil, Peter Davou, who survived the accident, said he didn’t know what actually happened but he woke up and saw himself in the hospital with blood all over his head.

Chief Medical Director of Plateau Hospital Jos, Philemon Golwa, who took Governor Simon Lalong round the hospital, while on inspection of projects ahead of the visit of President Muhammad Buhari to the state, confirmed that 76 of the children were brought to the hospital for medical treatment.

He said “100 students of Our Lady of Fatima Private School Kuru in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State were involved in a ghastly accident and two of the pupils were said to have died while several others were badly injured.

“76 of the children were brought to Plateau Specialist Hospital for treatment and some of them were treated and discharged while others in critical condition are hospitalised.

Governor Lalong condoled the bereaved and the injured children, promising to upset their medical bills.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Plateau State Command, ASP Tyopev Marthias Terna, said the incident was not reported to the police and as such have not been officially informed.