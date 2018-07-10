Plateau: Build trauma centre for traumatised IDPs, NMA tells FG

Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Plateau State, has urged the Federal Government to establish a trauma healing centre for traumatised and agonised women, children and the aged persons who went through terror during the attacks allegedly orchestrated by Fulani herdsmen in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

The NMA Chairman, Dr. Titus Dajel, made the disclosure yesterday, during a visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Barkin-Ladi Local Government, where they have commenced free medical treatment.

He noted that the need for a trauma healing centre in the areas affected by the crisis would help in correcting the mental disorderliness of people who survived the bloodbath.

“We are appealing to Federal Government to look into the plight of women, children and the aged persons who were directly affected by this crisis. They are in dear need of a trauma healing centre in the area, to help in treating some mental disorderliness.

“The health clinic was aimed at providing an organised health care services to those in the camps devoid of quarks. Doctors were on ground to attend to the immediate needs of the IDPs and more doctors will continue to come around until the people leave the camps.

“We have over 3,000 IDPs taking refuge at COCIN Church Heipang, most of them are women and children who were displaced from X-Land, Gana, Dorowa, Rukun, Rezar and Yelwa, among other villages that were sacked during the attacks.”

He said most of the children were supposed to be in school, but, to them, schooling is one of their least problems at the moment as they are struggling for survival.

The association also donated relief materials including foodstuffs, clothing and toiletries amongst other items to the IDPs.