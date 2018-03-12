Plateau: Police arrest herdsman for alleged killing of 16 persons

Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has arrested a herdsman, Muhammadu Musa Bimini, in connection with a bloody attack that claimed 16 persons in Daffo district of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State. He was caught in possession of a military AK-47 rifle.

The Plateau State Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Marthias Terna, who confirmed the arrest yesterday, said 16 persons were killed and several persons displaced last Thursday at Daffo villages.

“There are incidents of attacks on villages in Daffo district of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State and 16 people lost their lives and many have been displaced. One Muhammadu Musa Bimini, a Fulani herdsman, was arrested by mobile policemen at Daffo with military AK-47 rifle (with) number HC2614.

“He has since been transferred from Bokkos to the State CIID and he is assisting police with investigation to unravel those who carried out the attack.

Meanwhile, Concerned People of Ronkulere, in Bokkos Local Government Area, said 25 persons were killed during the attack last Thursday, while several corpses were decomposing in the bush because of fear of another attack if they go to retrieve them.

Representatives of the group, Rev. Adams Mamot and Arch. Macham Makut, said yesterday that over eight villages were destroyed and 7,000 persons displaced.

“The attacks became more vicious throughout Thursday, March 8, 2018, and, this time, it extended to Hottom, Dai, Mayi, Mandung, Kungul, Faram, Hurum, Dahua and Malul clans of Daffo district, leaving each village with many deaths. Over 25 corpses have been recovered while we believe many more are rotting in the bush, as no one is courageous enough to enter the bush on search mission.

“The number of displaced persons from the destroyed settlements is estimated to be above 2,000 while those that have run away from the district are more than 5,000. Even as of yesterday night, there were still gunshots and possible killings in some villages. This, to us is one blow too many.

“We wish to state categorically that we have had enough of these acts of senselessness and sheer disregard for our kindness and hospitality, as well as our respect for the laws of the land. Therefore, we wish to make an urgent call on government at all levels and relevant security agencies to intervene immediately to halt further destruction and carnage.

“The attacks are widening to other districts in Bokkos LGA. Everything should be done to ensure that the people are not forced to resort to acts that could jeopardize the fabric of society itself,” they said.

Mamot explained that this is not the first time that villages in Bokkos Local Government Area have been attacked, saying the local government area has lost dozens of lives and property worth millions of naira.

“We need not remind ourselves that this is not the first time that we have been undermined and humiliated on our own soil by people we selflessly and without conditions extended a hand of love to.

“You would recall that at about this time in 2013, over 20 people were massacred in Mile 7 of Mangor village of Bokkos District in Bokkos LGA. Between that time and 2015, many places like Manguna, Mbar, Kunet, Mai Hakorin Gold, Kwatas, Tarangol, Bot and many others have been attacked by these same people pretending to be thieves or armed robbers. What can we say again on the killing of our paramount chief, Da Saf Lazarus Agai and the district head of Monguna, Saf Monday Adake, and several other village heads?

“We will not allow it and certainly we will not fold our arms and watch others uproot us from our rightful lands of heritage hence the reason for this outburst. We, therefore, call on the international community and bodies like the United Nations, ECOWAS, African Union, Human Rights Watch and others to demonstrate their might and passion for humanity by coming to the defense of the helpless and endangered people of Daffo and other Plateau State communities undergoing similar torments.”