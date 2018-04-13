The Sun News
Latest
13th April 2018 - Plateau police parade 9 suspects, recover 171 arms
13th April 2018 - Oshodi transport terminals ready by October, says Project Manager
13th April 2018 - Taraba attacks: Death toll in Jandeikyula rises to 51
13th April 2018 - S’ East govs shun Achuzia’s final burial rites
13th April 2018 - Plateau State Governor Lalong to seek re-election in 2019
13th April 2018 - Secure your Facebook accounts, IT experts advise
13th April 2018 - It is insulting to tag me Pres Buhari’s candidate – Ojudu
13th April 2018 - Will Ferrell rushed to hospital after accident on California highway
13th April 2018 - Islamic Movement in Nigeria protesters occupy Abuja stadium gate
13th April 2018 - Philippines’ Duterte apologises to Suu Kyi for Myanmar ‘genocide’ remark
Home / National / Plateau police parade 9 suspects, recover 171 arms
ARMS recovered in Plateau

Plateau police parade 9 suspects, recover 171 arms

— 13th April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has paraded nine suspected criminals and recovered 171 illegal arms, 795 ammunitions and 131 cartridges from the public during clashes in the state.

The State Police Commissioner, Undie Adie, who paraded the suspects on Friday at the Command Headquarters, Jos, said the suspects were arrested for rape, car theft, motorcycle snatching/impersonation, culpable homicide, among other criminal acts.

He said the police will not relent in its efforts to respond swiftly to crisis and any act capable of interfering with the peace the middle belt state is currently enjoying.

“It is regrettable to note that the Command is witnessing an increase in cases of rape on the Plateau,” Adie said. “Between February to date, the Command has recorded 19 numbers of rape cases involving 24 suspects who have been charged to court for prosecution.”

Commissioner Adie stressed that the Command will continue to mop-up illegal and prohibited arms in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

He said a 20-year-old Stephen Gyang of Tahoss in Riyom Local Government Area was arrested for conspiring with his friend, Kelly James, for strangulating Ms. Alice Samuel to death and dumped her body into a pit behind the family [home] in the village.

The Commissioner said late Alice was a girlfriend of Stephen Gyang who became pregnant but Stephen didn’t want to take responsibility for the pregnancy and decided to murder her.

Adie directed companies in the State who used spy plate numbers to return them to the Force Transport Officer, Force Headquarters, for validation to enable them recover those in the hands of people who have obtained it illegally and are using it for criminal activities.

He vowed to rid out all criminal elements in Plateau to make the State habitable for honest business practices that will add value to the State economy.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ARMS recovered in Plateau

Plateau police parade 9 suspects, recover 171 arms

— 13th April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Police Command has paraded nine suspected criminals and recovered 171 illegal arms, 795 ammunitions and 131 cartridges from the public during clashes in the state. The State Police Commissioner, Undie Adie, who paraded the suspects on Friday at the Command Headquarters, Jos, said the suspects were arrested for rape, car theft, motorcycle…

  • OSHODI

    Oshodi transport terminals ready by October, says Project Manager

    — 13th April 2018

    NAN The three terminals under construction at the ongoing Oshodi Transport Interchange will be ready by October this year, the project Manager, Mr Abiodun Otunola, has said. Otunola, a civil engineer with PLANET PROJECTS Construction Company, the firm handling the job, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that speedy work…

  • TARABA police

    Taraba attacks: Death toll in Jandeikyula rises to 51

    — 13th April 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo 51 bodies have so far been recovered in Jandeikyula, a village on the border of Benue and Taraba states, after armed bandits invaded the village on Wednesday evening. A resident, Aondoakura Adi, speaking with our correspondent, said that the search for bodies was ongoing and the death toll may still rise as some persons…

  • S’ East govs shun Achuzia’s final burial rites

    — 13th April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The five governors of the South-Eastern states were conspicuously absent at the funeral service and entertainment of guests in honour of the late Biafra hero and civil war veteran, Col. Joseph ‘Hannibal’ Achuzia, on Friday in Asaba. South-East geo-political zone is generally regarded as Biafran territory, and the fallen warlord was said…

  • Gov LALONG

    Plateau State Governor Lalong to seek re-election in 2019

    — 13th April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Five days after President Muhammadu Buhari declared his intention to contest the 2019  Presidential election for a second term, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has announced his intention to run for a second term as governor of the middle belt state following pressure from Plateau citizens. State Commissioner for Information and Communication,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share