Home / Cover / National / Plateau PDP chairman, son, four others kidnapped

Plateau PDP chairman, son, four others kidnapped

— 8th December 2017

From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was thrown into mourning yesterday, as the chairman, Hon. Damishi Sango, was kidnapped with five others in Jere village, Kaduna State.

Daily Sun gathered that the chairman was kidnapped at about 7pm on Wednesday with his son, a chieftain of the party, Chief Emmanuel Mangni, a driver, police orderly and one other person, while travelling to Abuja ahead of the PDP convention.

Secretary of the party,  Hon. Emmanuel Tuang, disclosed this in an interview with Daily Sun at the party’s secretariat in Jos, saying the party had no formal communication with the abductors.

According to him, “we finished a meeting of the State Working Committee of the party at about 1pm on Wednesday and he left for Abuja in preparation for the PDP convention coming up on Saturday and we spoke with him at about 3 pm.

“When the Personal Assistance to the chairman called, the mobile phone of the son, who was in the vehicle, to find out if they had arrived Abuja,  the DPO of Jere police division picked the call and said the  phone was found inside an abandoned SUV parked along the road and they suspected that the occupants had been kidnapped.”

State Publicity Secretary of the party, John Akans, said the chairman was travelling to book hotel accommodation for delegates ahead of the Saturday  PDP convention in Abuja.

Kaduna State Police Command Spokesman, ASP Mukhtar Aliyu said: “The command has deployed anti-kidnapping squad to comb the area in order to rescue the victim.

Former Commissioner of Finance, Davou Mang and PDP supporters stormed the PDP secretariat in Jos at about 7am, expressing grief over the sad incident.

Mang called on the Federal Government to beefed up security along the route for safety of innocent citizens, particularly, during tomorrow’s PDP convention.

Hon. Sango, a former Minister of Youth and Sport, had vowed that PDP would take back governance in Plateau and Nigeria in 2019.

Meanwhile,  the Kaduna State police command said it was making frantic effort to rescue Sango from his abductors.

“We got the information late on Wednesday about his abduction,” he said.

