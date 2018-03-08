The Sun News
Home / National / Plateau officials, people welcome Buhari at airport

Plateau officials, people welcome Buhari at airport

— 8th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong has arrived at the Yakubu Gowon Airport ahead of a two-day working visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

Lalong, who arrived the Airport at about 10:18am accompanied by his Deputy Sonny Tyoden, and Chief of StaffJohn Dafan, expressed satisfaction with the level of preparations.

Daily Sun observed that key stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in and out of state were also at the Airport to welcome the President.

Among them include, Minister of Youth and Sport Solomon Dalung, former Minister of Science and Technology and ex-Deputy Governor Dame Pauline Tallen, Board of Trustee (BoT) member of the APC, Amb. Yahaya Kwande, state APC Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the State Hon. Rufus Bature.

Others include, Members of the House of Representatives from the state, members of the State House of Assembly and party supporters drawn from the 17 Local Government Areas of the middlebelt state.

