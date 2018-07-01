The Plateau Massacre: Victims groan in pains

The room that we ran to hide ourselves, they came and set fire on it. The fire burnt my face, my head, and my neck. They came and opened the door and we all lay down as if we were dead. They looked at us and concluded that we were dead and they left. They set the room on fire again and left, thinking that we are all dead and we remained quiet in the room until when they left.

It was when we heard people crying in the village that we came out and we discovered that 36 persons were killed and we were taken to the hospital,” Washinging said.

Also another victim, Saty Wash from Gana-Rupp village said: “It was on Saturday at about 5:00p.m. We were at home and the Fulani climbed the hills and surrounded the entire village

and started shooting people. We didn’t know that they will come down to the village and when we saw them, we called the security people, but they did not respond. The Fulani had a free day to carry out their operation and they left at about 11:00p.m. That was when the security came. Before then, we ran to a church where we hid and the Fulani where making efforts to come to the church, but the people resisted them with the help of some security people. About 39 persons were killed in that village and several others injured. It’s as if they wanted to clear the entire village, but God helped those who survived the killings. I was shot when I was trying to hide at about 8:30p.m, but I thank God that my family was saved.”