Plateau massacre: How killer-herdsmen wiped out family of 22-yr-old man

That was how members of Luka’s family became numbered among the numerous dead victims.

Right now, Luka is helpless and hopeless; he is a living dead and a walking corpse. At the burial of the dead family members, he was overcome by grief as he watched the lifeless bodies of his relations being lowered into one grave. His wife, Esther, and their two children were burnt beyond recognition; his father Benjamin and mother were shot to death and burnt while his elder brother, Pam Benjamin and his wife, Sarah, and three children were slaughtered and burnt including two younger sisters. Also affected was his grandfather.



Though Luka survived without any injury, but he is overwhelmed by intense pain as he wails profusely each time he recalls the memory of the manner in which his wife and two children, who he had tried to save, were killed with machete cuts.

His decision not sleep at home after the mourners were attacked and killed in the nearby village was what saved him, otherwise he would have been killed along with his family.

He opted to remain outside and keep vigil in the hope of giving advance warning to the village. The attackers invaded Nghar village unexpectedly as Luka and other vigilantes, who were also keeping vigil worked hard to repel them. Sunday Sun learnt that other Fulani residing in the area led and guided the attackers. The sheer number of the invaders and their sophisticated weapons overwhelmed the vigilantes.

He watched helplessly as the Fulani gunmen rained hot bullets on his family and other victims in the village.

The cries for help of his wife, children and younger sisters will remain evergreen in his memory.

Luka is left in despair to start life all over again as all he laboured for were wiped out within a twinkling of an eye. Today, he does not have a roof over his head as his house and household property were burnt with his family.

Recalling what happened during the horrible night of terror, he told Sunday Sun, during a brief chat after the mass burial, that women, children and the aged who survived the attack fled the village to Heipang community at the Barkin-Ladi Local Government headquarters for safety.

“I am weak, helpless and hopeless at the moment, I have never seen a thing like this. Why must his attack happen at this point? Where am I going now that I have nothing with me? I have lost all I laboured for; my wife and children were my greatest assets and they were all killed in a day.