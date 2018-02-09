The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Plateau: Lalong sacks 17 commissioners

Plateau: Lalong sacks 17 commissioners

— 9th February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has sacked all his 17 commissioners and directed them to hand over to permanent secretaries in their respective ministries with immediate effect.

Lalong,  in a press statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs,  Emmanuel Nanle, appreciated the commissioners for their selfless service in the delivery of dividends of democracy to  the Plateau people.

Nanle said: “The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has dissolved the State Executive Cabinet with effect from the 8th of February 2018.

“The governor expresses his sincere appreciation to the  commissioners for their selfless service and immense contributions in delivering to the people of Plateau State, the dividends of democracy and in engendering hope in the APC-led administration in the state.”

“The commissioners are to hand over to permanent secretaries in their respective ministries.” he said.

