STF

Plateau killings: STF moves operations to Barkin-Ladi

— 3rd July 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the Special Security Task force (STF) set up to maintain law and order in Plateau State, has moved its operational headquarters to Barkin Ladi, from Jos, the state capital.

Relocation of the STF headquarters and all principal staff officers to Barkin-Ladi, epicenter of renewed killings of innocent persons in the state, according to the spokesman, Major Adams Umar, is to enable it coordinate day-to-day activities and stop the killings in the shortest possible time.

Umar also said the relocation became necessary after an early morning attack on Sunday led to the killing of four people at Mararaban Kantoma, despite increased security presence in the area.

The STF, made up of personnel of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air force, DSS, Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has sector commands and Forward Operation Bases (FOB) in virtually all parts of plateau state.

Similarly, Sector 7, which was formerly in charge of Barkin Ladi, has FOB Gashish and a Strike Force Base in Gashish, where last Saturday’s attack claimed over 200 lives.

Major Umar, while appealing for support and cooperation from the people of Barkin Ladi, equally urged them to have faith in the operations and report any suspicious  movements and activities of persons around their environment.   

While assuring the people of the determination and capability of the STF, to protect them from further attacks, he warned those disrupting the peace of the state to vacate or have themselves to blame.

He said “We therefore use this opportunity to warn any criminal making or planning to make life miserable for innocent citizens to desist from the act and leave Plateau state henceforth.

“We are committed to invoking the full wrath of the law on the bandits and their sponsors.”

